Tottenham injury news: Dejan Kulusevski hints at Spurs comeback target date amid "positive" update

Tottenham Hotspur have endured a frustrating campaign on multiple fronts, with injuries playing a major role in their misfortune.

Few absences have been felt more than that of Dejan Kulusevski, who has been sidelined for an extended period with a serious knee issue that has kept him out of action far longer than initially expected.

However, there are now signs of encouragement, with the Sweden international now offering a fresh and notably positive update on his recovery.

What has Spurs star Dejan Kulusevski said about his injury?

© Imago

Speaking during a recent interview, via Sky Sports, Kulusevski moved to reassure supporters after concerns were raised over his condition.

The winger revealed that a recent minor procedure has actually helped resolve the underlying issue, describing the development as “really positive” after months of uncertainty.

Kulusevski admitted that he can now “see the light” at the end of his recovery, adding that his knee is finally starting to feel right again as he works his way back to full fitness.

Encouragingly, he has even set his sights on representing Sweden national football team at this summer’s World Cup, underlining his belief that a return to action is not far away.

Dejan Kulusevski approaching one year since last Spurs appearance

© Iconsport / BILDBYRÅN

It has been a long and frustrating road for the 25-year-old, who has not featured for Spurs since May last year.

What initially appeared to be a routine setback quickly escalated into a serious knee problem, eventually requiring surgery on his patella following a challenge involving Marc Guehi.

While an initial return date around December was floated, repeated delays have left Kulusevski watching from the sidelines for nearly a full year - a period that has understandably tested both his patience and the club’s attacking depth.

Does Dejan Kulusevski have a future at Spurs?

© Iconsport / PA Images

At this stage, Kulusevski’s future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium feels increasingly uncertain.

On one hand, his quality is undeniable, and if he returns to full fitness, he could still play a major role under Igor Tudor or any future manager, but on the other, a lack of minutes, ongoing fitness concerns, and wider uncertainty around the club’s direction - including which division they may be competing in - leaves his long-term role far from guaranteed.

For now, the focus will simply be on getting back onto the pitch, but once he does, both player and club may soon face a defining decision about what comes next.