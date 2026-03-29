Preview: Sweden vs Poland - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 29 Mar 2026 10:27 , Last updated: 29 Mar 2026 10:34

For the second time in four years, Sweden and Poland will fight for one place at the World Cup, as they meet on Tuesday for another winner-takes-all playoff final.

The Eagles prevailed on Polish soil to reach Qatar 2022, but this time the Swedes will have home advantage in Solna.

Match preview

Despite their dismal attempt at taking a direct route to this summer's finals, Sweden are now just one win from reaching the 2026 World Cup, where they would take part in Group F alongside the Netherlands, Japan and Tunisia.

Inspired by star man Viktor Gyokeres, who hit a hat-trick in his team's 3-1 success, the Blagult beat Ukraine in Thursday's playoff semi-final, which took place on neutral turf in Spain.

Head coach Graham Potter, who inherited an ailing squad in October, was naturally full of praise for the Arsenal striker, whose goals have put Sweden within touching distance of a 13th global finals.

During the first phase of qualifying, they went winless throughout Group B, scoring only four times while conceding 12 at the other end.

Yet, they still sneaked into the playoffs by a back-door UEFA Nations League route, having easily topped their group in Europe's third tier last season.

Now, not only is a precious place in North America up for grabs on Tuesday, but the Swedes will also seek a delicious slice of revenge.

The Nordic nation painfully lost 2-0 to Poland in their 2022 World Cup playoff final, when Robert Lewandowski and Piotr Zielinski broke Swedish hearts in Chorzow.

© Imago

Incidentally, both men were on target again as Poland prevailed in this year's semi-final clash with Albania.

The Eagles came from behind to score twice during the final half-hour on Thursday night, securing a vital 2-1 victory in front of their own fans.

In some respects, they were unfortunate not to qualify automatically, having won five times and drawn both home and away against the Netherlands, who went on to top Group G by three points.

Still, following a period of strife under former boss Michal Probierz - who made the fatal mistake of falling out with national legend Lewandowski - the Poles are enjoying an impressive return to form.

Current coach Jan Urban is unbeaten after seven games in charge, and his team seem united in their quest to reach a third consecutive World Cup.

However, history is not on their side. Poland last won in Sweden 76 years ago, and they have lost on their last three visits to Solna: 2-0 in 1999, 3-0 in 2003, then 3-1 in 2004.

Sweden World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

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Poland World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

D W W D W W

Poland form (all competitions):

W W W D W W

Team News

© Imago

Sweden were already without Alexander Isak, Emil Krafth and Dejan Kulusevski due to injury, and imposing centre-back Isak Hien has now joined them on the sidelines.

Both Hien and left-back Gabriel Gudmundsson were forced off during the defeat of Ukraine; Borussia Dortmund's Daniel Svensson is on standby to replace the latter if required.

With Isak still missing, there is no question about who will lead the hosts' attack, although Gyokeres had failed to score in World Cup 2026 qualifying before his decisive hat-trick on Thursday.

As ever, Poland captain Lewandowski - also their all-time record goalscorer and caps holder - is the visitors' main danger man.

Zielinski also scored in the 2022 playoff win over Sweden and remains an influential figure in midfield, but Urban has begun to bring through the next generation.

Teenage pair Filip Rozga and Oskar Pietuszewski both played a part in the comeback win against Albania - the latter is only aged 17 but has been earning rave reviews for Porto.

Rozga's place may be under threat, though, as versatile winger Nicola Zalewski can return after serving a suspension in the semi-final.

Sweden possible starting lineup:

Nordfeldt; Lagerbielke, Starfelt, Lindelof; Johansson, Karlstrom, Ayari, Svensson; Elanga, Nygren; Gyokeres

Poland possible starting lineup:

Grabara; Kedziora, Bednarek, Kiwior; Cash, Slisz, Zielinski, Skoras; Szymanski, Zalewski; Lewandowski

We say: Sweden 1-2 Poland (after extra time)

Given their depth of experience and superior form, Poland can spoil the party in Sweden, booking their place at another World Cup finals.

The Swedes have struggled through to this point, while their visitors are proving tough to beat and seem reunited under new management.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.