Preview: Leyton Orient vs Huddersfield Town - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 05 Apr 2026 12:16

Leyton Orient play host to Huddersfield Town on Easter Monday looking for the win that would realistically guarantee their place in the third tier for another year.

At a time when the home side sit in 15th position in the League One table, Huddersfield have recently dropped down to 10th place.

Match preview

While most of the attention is on the promotion and relegation fights, Leyton Orient have gone under the radar as one of the form teams in League One.

Despite successive draws in the third tier, Richie Wellens' side have still accumulated 14 points from their last six matches.

The goalless draw at Wigan Athletic on Thursday has left Orient seven points clear of the bottom four with six games left, also possessing a match in hand on many of the teams below them.

Behind the scenes, Wellens will feel that one more win will be enough to secure survival, but the opportunity remains to move into the top half of the table while they face a deficit of just two points.

Although Leyton Orient possess the second-worst defensive record in the division, they have recorded three successive clean sheets.

© Imago / Focus Images

Meanwhile, at a time when head coach Liam Manning has taken compassionate leave, Huddersfield are attempting to remain in the playoff race.

Huddersfield now trail sixth-placed Reading by four points, albeit holding a game in hand that could prove pivotal over the coming weeks.

Earning a 1-1 draw against the Royals last time out may also prove important, Reading having been prevented from creating distance between themselves and the chasing pack.

Nevertheless, Huddersfield require victories if they are to finish in the top six, their current run without success having reached four matches.

That said, when they have also faced relentless Lincoln City and Plymouth Argyle during that run, a nine-point return from seven fixtures is not the worst return ahead of the run-in.

Leyton Orient League One form:

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Huddersfield Town League One form:

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Team News

© Imago / Every Second Media

Idris El Mizouni and Ollie O'Neill are both pushing for recalls to the Leyton Orient starting lineup.

If changes are made in the final third, Charlie Wellens may miss out, while Kaelen Casey replaced Jack Simpson before the hour mark against Wigan and comes into consideration.

Top goalscorer Dom Ballard has netted in just three of his last nine matches. However, he still has a six-goal haul during that period.

Meanwhile, Ryan Ledson and David Kasumu are options to return in midfield for Huddersfield. Marcus McGuane and Alfie May are at risk of dropping out of the side.

Lasse Sorensen may be considered for a recall on the back of his last-gasp equaliser against Reading, with Lynden Gooch's place at right wing-back at risk.

Leyton Orient possible starting lineup:

Dennis; Forrester, Happe, Simpson; Archibald, Bakinson, Abdulai, Morris; Mitchell, O'Neill; Ballard

Huddersfield Town possible starting lineup:

Nicholls; Balker, Wallace, Roughan; Gooch, McGuane, Humphreys, Mumba; Harness, Kasumu; Radulovic

We say: Leyton Orient 1-1 Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield have reached a point where only a win will realistically do if they want to remain in the playoff race. Facing an in-form team like Leyton Orient is not ideal, yet we feel that the Terriers may raise their game to earn a share of the spoils at Brisbane Road.

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