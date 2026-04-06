Vinicius Junior issues major update on Real Madrid future amid ongoing speculation surrounding Brazilian superstar

By Matt Law | 06 Apr 2026 16:46 , Last updated: 06 Apr 2026 16:49

Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior has said that he wants to stay at Bernabeu "for a long time" amid the ongoing speculation surrounding his future.

The Brazil international's current deal with Los Blancos is due to expire in June 2027, and a number of Saudi Pro League clubs are believed to be keeping a close eye on his situation in the Spanish capital ahead of a potential move this summer.

However, Vinicius has confirmed that he wants to sign a new contract with Real Madrid.

"I hope I can stay here for a long time. I have one year left on my contract and we are very calm because I have the trust of the president," the 25-year-old told reporters ahead of Real Madrid's Champions League quarter-final first leg against Bayern Munich.

"We are calm, we know what we want, and at the right moment, we will proceed with the renewal. I want to stay here for a long time because this is the club of my dreams and I am very happy.”

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Vinicius confirms he wants to sign a new deal at Real Madrid

Vinicius has not always been at his best for Real Madrid this season, but he has scored 17 goals and registered 13 assists in 44 appearances in all competitions.

The Brazilian made the move to Bernabeu from Flamengo in the summer of 2018, and he has represented Los Blancos on 366 occasions in all competitions, scoring 123 goals and registering 96 assists in the process.

When asked how he was feeling, Vinicius continued: “Very well. I’ve gone through tough times this season, spent time without scoring goals, and even faced boos from fans, but it was all a learning experience. I’m in my best form of the season, physically fine.

"I’ve played many matches. Traveling with the national team takes a toll because of time changes, different countries, and everything, but we must be prepared. I want to play for the club, but I also want to represent my national team and be at my best.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Vinicius will be aiming to help Real Madrid overcome Bayern in the Champions League quarter-finals

"That’s why I work with everyone at the club, including the staff, and at home with my physiotherapist to stay 100% fit and ready to help the team.

"Surely, the most important thing is the connection between the players and the fans, as that always changes the dynamics of the matches at home, in the Champions League.

"We have to be prepared because a good team is coming that has lost very few matches this season, but we are ready and have a lot of experience in these kinds of games, and hopefully we can do things well.

“There are ups and downs; there are days when we are more connected with each other and others less so. That’s what happened in Mallorca. We came back from international duty and weren’t as connected as in other matches.

"That affects us a lot because today, if you’re not at 200%, you don’t win matches, as the coach has said. And hopefully tomorrow will be one of those days because it’s an important match and an important day for us.”

Vinicius is set to return to the starting lineup against Bayern on Tuesday after being named on the bench against Mallorca in La Liga on Saturday.