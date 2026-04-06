Real Madrid transfer news: Los Blancos could 'battle' Man United for £35m midfielder this summer

By Matt Law | 06 Apr 2026 08:49 , Last updated: 06 Apr 2026 08:52

Real Madrid are reportedly considering making a move for Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller during this summer's transfer window.

The 25-year-old's future is currently the subject of much speculation, with a number of clubs, including Manchester United, said to be keen on the Germany international.

Stillar has one goal and 10 assists in 44 appearances for Stuttgart this season, while he has six goals and 27 assists in 125 matches for the Bundesliga club in total.

Man United are believed to be considering reigniting their interest in the midfielder this summer, but according to SPORT, Real Madrid are also keen on his services.

The report claims that Los Blancos are determined to boost their midfield this summer, with Manchester City's Rodri and Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez on their radar.

© Imago / Pressefoto Baumann

Real Madrid 'considering move' for Stuttgart's Stiller

However, deals for either would be difficult, and it is understood that Stiller has emerged as a genuine target for the capital giants ahead of the summer market.

The Germany international allegedly has a €40m (£35m) release clause in his current deal, but Stuttgart can 'purchase it' for €2m (£1.7m), allowing them to set their own price.

Journalist Ben Jacobs previously claimed that Man United's director of recruitment Christopher Vivell "particularly likes" Stiller.

"Vivell particularly really likes Angelo Stiller... a name that Manchester United have been monitoring for quite some time, but they never moved because there was never a realistic possibility of getting him to leave last summer," Jacobs told The United Stand.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Man United could 'rival' Real Madrid for Stiller this summer

The midfield market will be an interesting one this summer, as Man United are expected to add two new players in that area, with Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte both set to move on.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, may allow Eduardo Camavinga and Dani Ceballos to depart.

Stiller's focus will currently be on finishing the season strongly for Stuttgart, and the German could then earn himself a major move during this summer's transfer window.