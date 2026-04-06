Marc Bernal injury update: When will Barcelona wonderkid return to action?

By Matt Law | 06 Apr 2026 09:08 , Last updated: 06 Apr 2026 09:10

Barcelona midfielder Marc Bernal will reportedly miss his side's next two matches with the ankle injury that he suffered against Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Bernal has been in outstanding form of late and was involved off the bench in the La Liga contest with Atletico in the Spanish capital.

The 18-year-old replaced Ronald Araujo, who also suffered an injury, but he had to be replaced himself just past the hour after suffering an ankle problem.

Barcelona have confirmed that Araujo will be available for Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg against Atletico, but Bernal is set to be missing.

© Imago / IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Barcelona duo Bernal, Araujo suffered injuries in Atletico clash

"First team player Ronald Araujo has tightness in the left thigh muscle. The centre back will be available for the match on Wednesday against Atletico Madrid," Barcelona said in a statement.

"First team player Marc Bernal has a left ankle sprain. His evolution will determine the recovery time.

"The Uruguayan centre-back left the pitch after 41 minutes during the first half of the match against Atletico Madrid and was replaced by the Catalan midfielder. Bernal himself was then substituted after 63 minutes, with Jules Kounde coming on in his place."

Barcelona have not set a timeframe in terms of a recovery process, but according to Mundo Deportivo, Bernal will be on the sidelines for the next 10 days.

© Imago

Bernal could miss Barcelona's next two matches

As a result, the Spaniard is set to be absent for Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg against Atletico, in addition to the La Liga clash with Espanyol on April 11.

However, there is a chance that the midfielder could return for the second leg of the European Cup last-eight affair with Diego Simeone's side on April 14, as 10 days from Saturday would take him to that date.

Barcelona are not prepared to take any risks when it comes to Bernal, with the teenager absent between August 2024 and August 2025 due to a serious knee injury.

The midfielder has been a standout performer for Hansi Flick's side during the 2025-26 campaign, scoring five goals and registering one assist in 28 appearances in all competitions.