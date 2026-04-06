Man United news: 'Give him time' - Club legend urges Red Devils to stick with Carrick

By Axel Clody | 06 Apr 2026 08:01

One of the greatest players in Manchester United's history has given his verdict on the situation of Michael Carrick, whose future as permanent manager beyond the 2025-26 season is not yet assured.

Appointed as United's new manager in January following the departure of Ruben Amorim, Carrick has overseen an impressive run of results. In 10 Premier League matches in charge, the Englishman has won seven, drawn two and suffered just one defeat, away at Newcastle.

Giggs makes his position clear

© Imago / Conor Molloy / Pro Sports Images

Currently third in the Premier League, Manchester United have put themselves firmly back in contention for a Champions League place. The question is whether the Red Devils — who have no fixture this weekend following their FA Cup elimination, with their next game not until 13th April against Leeds United — will confirm Carrick as their permanent manager at the end of the season.

Speaking on the Webby and O'Neill YouTube channel and relayed by TEAMtalk, United legend Ryan Giggs gave a clear endorsement of Carrick. "The hardest thing in the world as a manager is to win games and he's doing that, we've lost one game. Not only that, just the feeling around the place. Fans are coming to games now or watching TV thinking, 'right, we've got a massive chance here.' We're looking up now rather than down, can we catch City? The turnaround has been amazing. I can't see past Michael at the moment, I just can't. I think he's brought a calmness, I think he'll bring in Man United players because he knows the club. Give him time. I think he goes from strength to strength."

Who else is in the frame?

© Imago / Icon Sportswire

While the Roberto De Zerbi option has fallen away following the Italian's appointment as Tottenham's new head coach, other names in circulation have included Luis Enrique (PSG), Mauricio Pochettino (United States) and Julian Nagelsmann (Germany), the latter two currently preparing their respective nations for the 2026 World Cup.

For now, the growing picture is one of Carrick staying put. Manchester United will need to make a decision sooner rather than later: either commit to a new project with a young, up-and-coming manager, or pursue a higher-profile name with a more decorated CV.