Man City news: Rayan Cherki one of world's "best" players as Pep Guardiola's bargain outshines Florian Wirtz

By Lewis Nolan | 05 Apr 2026 15:07

Manchester City forward Rayan Cherki is one of the best players in the world, teammate Antoine Semenyo has claimed.

The Citizens comfortably saw past Liverpool 4-0 in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Saturday, and they will face one of Chelsea, Southampton, West Ham United or Leeds United for a place in the final.

Rayan Cherki played a starring role against Liverpool, providing an assist and creating two chances, and he was a constant threat throughout.

The 22-year-old took some time to settle into life at the Etihad, but teammate Semenyo expressed his view that the attacker is one of the best players in the world, telling reporters: "He’s one of the world’s best. He can literally do anything with the ball, so he makes my life easy.

"I know that he’s going to drop and he’s going to try and find me in behind or play to my feet, so it just makes it easier."

Pep Guardiola will hope that Cherki is at the peak of his powers in the closing stages of the season, with the Citizens hoping to catch Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table.

© Imago / News Images

Rayan Cherki vs. Florian Wirtz: A summer bargain?

When Cherki came to the club in the summer for £34m, many thought that he would be in the shadow of Liverpool's Florian Wirtz, who has signed for a fee of £115m.

The two players have had vastly different experiences in England so far, with the City man scoring nine goals and providing 11 assists in all competitions, whereas Wirtz has only scored six goals and provided seven assists.

RAYAN CHERKI 2025-26 STATS Appearances: 42 Goals: 9 Assists: 11 Goals/Assists Per 90: 0.8

There were some concerns about Cherki's ability to contribute defensively, but he has proven that he can be the difference maker when it matters most.

If Guardiola can continue to find ways of mitigating the Frenchman's weaknesses out of possession, then there is no reason why he cannot continue to improve.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Can Rayan Cherki lead Man City to the Premier League title?

City have already won the EFL Cup and should be considered favourites for the FA Cup, though they are nine points behind Arsenal in the Premier League.

That gap could be reduced to three points if City win their game in hand and beat the Gunners at the Emirates, though they will still need the Londoners to drop points in at least one of their other five league matches.

The Citizens' attack has looked considerably more threatening than Arsenal, and if the likes of Cherki and Erling Haaland can keep producing in the final third, then they will push Mikel Arteta's side all the way.