Man City 4-0 Liverpool: Pep Guardiola’s side break all-time FA Cup record as Erling Haaland sets trophy target

By Oliver Thomas | 04 Apr 2026 16:30 , Last updated: 04 Apr 2026 16:33

Manchester City have set an all-time FA Cup record after thrashing Liverpool 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium in Saturday’s one-sided quarter-final contest.

Almost a fortnight on from beating Arsenal 2-0 in the EFL Cup final, Pep Guardiola’s side ran out comfortable victors against an insipid Liverpool outfit to book a record-extending eighth successive semi-final trip to Wembley.

Erling Haaland stole the headlines with a superb hat-trick and scored his first two goals on the stroke of half time, confidently converting a penalty kick before directing a smart header into the far corner.

The Norwegian completed his treble in the 57th minute with a clinical left-footed shot, not long after Antoine Semenyo chipped a delightful finish over Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Banners that read 'Wembley again, ole ole' were unfurled at the Etihad after the full-time whistle blew, as Man City prepare for their second trip to the capital in as many months and their 23rd visit to the national stadium in the Guardiola era.

© Imago / Mark Pain

Man City become first club in FA Cup history to win 18 consecutive home games

Man City’s victory over Liverpool represents their 18th consecutive home win in the FA Cup, surpassing Clapham Rovers’ all-time record of 17 straight home successes between 1873 and 1881.

This impressive run stretches back to February 2017, with City’s last FA Cup defeat at the Etihad coming against Middlesbrough in January 2015 (2-0).

The Citizens have scored a remarkable 81 goals across those 18 victories, netting three or more goals on 15 of those occasions, as well as keeping 12 clean sheets.

Guardiola’s men have found the net 16 times across three FA Cup home matches this season alone, largely helped by their 10-1 thumping of Exeter City in the third round which was followed by a 2-0 success over Salford City in round four.

Overall, Man City have now won a staggering 32 FA Cup games in a row outside of matches played at Wembley (semi-finals and finals), further highlighting the club consistency in the competition under Guardiola.

© Iconsport / PA Images

‘Man City have to win trophies on the biggest stage’, says Haaland

After receiving his Man of the Match award, Haaland labelled his season at Man City "too up and down" and has emphasised how important it is for the club to continue to win silverware.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Haaland said: "Amazing. In the first half we struggled a bit, but we kept going after 30 minutes. Amazing, another Wembley trip for us which is important.

"Between 30 minutes and 60, that is on one of our better performances [of the season]."

"It's been some time since I have done it (scored a hat-trick) for City, so it is time I have done it again! It is special so I am super happy."

After playing and losing in the last two FA Cup finals to Man United and Crystal Palace, Haaland added: "I have been in an FA Cup final and now we are going to Wembley. This club has to win trophies on the biggest stage."

Before preparing for an FA Cup semi-final at the end of this month, Man City will now shift their focus back to the Premier League and will prepare for their next fixture away against Chelsea on April 12.