Man City news: Pep Guardiola 'sets deadline' for decision on Citizens future following EFL Cup glory

By Carter White | 04 Apr 2026 14:59 , Last updated: 04 Apr 2026 17:51

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reportedly delayed making a decision on his future at the club.

The Catalan is attempting to guide the Citizens to an unlikely domestic treble this season after being dumped out of the Champions League at the round-of-16 stage by European powerhouses Real Madrid.

Man City are just two matches away from FA Cup glory following a thumping four-goal quarter-final victory over Liverpool at the Etihad on Saturday afternoon, when Erling Haaland netted his first hat-trick of 2026.

The team on the blue side of Manchester already have one major trophy in the bag this term after beating title rivals Arsenal 2-0 in the final of the EFL Cup, courtesy of a Wembley brace from left-back Nico O'Reilly.

Unlike in previous years under Guardiola, Man City are the clear underdogs in the race for the Premier League crown, with the Citizens currently sitting in second, a mammoth nine points behind the first-placed Gunners.

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Guardiola 'delays' Man City future decision

According to The Telegraph, Man City head coach has delayed the decision on his future at the Etihad past the conclusion of 2025-26, with the Catalan approaching a full decade in the Mancunian dugout.

Contracted with the Citizens until the summer of 2027, it is currently unclear whether the 55-year-old will see out the remainder of his agreement or leave the role 12 months early ahead of next campaign.

It is believed that Guardiola has set a new deadline for his final decision, with the head coach wanting to wait until the end of club football in May, when he can fully analyse his position with the Citizens.

This is supposedly set to make the summer transfer dealings of Man City more challenging, with potential arrivals wishing to know whether Guardiola will be in charge of the first team past the summer.

The Citizens' campaign is scheduled to end on May 24, when Haaland and company are set to host Aston Villa, who could be fighting for a spot in the Champions League spots on the final day of the term.

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More glory awaits Guardiola

Winning practically everything within his locus of control over the past decade, Guardiola may feel that his Manchester City story is approaching a natural conclusion ahead of the summer of 2026.

However, there is a school of thought that further glory awaits the footballing genius just around the corner, with the Citizens enjoying a mini-revival following a disappointing and trophyless 2024-25 term.

Following a brief transitional period, Man City appear to be back on the title-winning trail, with new signings Marc Guehi, Rayan Cherki and Antoine Semenyo marking the start of a new era at the club.