Preview: Barnsley vs Plymouth Argyle - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sam Varley | 04 Apr 2026 17:53 , Last updated: 04 Apr 2026 20:44

Aiming to ramp up their pursuit of the top six in the League One table, Plymouth Argyle head to Oakwell to take Barnsley on Monday.

A loss on Friday has seen the visitors fall three points behind the final playoff spot with a game in hand, while their hosts sit 13th in a five-game winless run.

Match preview

Barnsley return to Oakwell on Monday aiming to end a winless streak in League One and climb into the top half.

The 2025-26 season has been a largely disappointing one for the Reds, who have seen struggles for consistency leave them 13th on 51 points from 38 outings.

Three wins in a five-match period in between mid-February and early March left Conor Hourihane's side poised to charge towards the top six in the final months of the term with games in hand, but they have failed to kick on since, drawing four and losing one of their last five attempts.

Following a disappointing 1-0 home defeat to South Yorkshire rivals Doncaster Rovers, the Reds visited Burton Albion on Friday and shared the points for the fourth time in five games, having fallen behind to a Charlie Webster goal before snatching a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw as David McGoldrick equalised in the 90th minute.

Now sitting 13th in the table with eight games left to play, 11 points off the playoffs but just one off 12th spot, Barnsley will at least aim to earn a top-half spot with a return to winning ways on Monday.

© Imago

Their visitors head to Oakwell in search of a return to winning ways of their own, having seen their charge towards the playoff spots halted on Friday.

The 2025-26 League One campaign has been a season of two halves for Plymouth Argyle, who sat in the drop zone in December having earned just 16 points from their first 18 matches.

The Pilgrims have since moved into the top-six picture with an eye-catching upturn in form, picking up 13 wins and 43 points from the last 22 attempts, including four victories in a five-match unbeaten run heading into the Easter weekend, culminating in home triumphs over Stevenage and Huddersfield Town.

Then aiming to crash the top six and make it three straight wins and six games unbeaten, Tom Cleverley's men faced a tough test at home to third-placed Bolton Wanderers on Friday and fell to a 2-1 defeat against 10 men, having been level at one apiece through Ronan Curtis on the hour mark, only for a Malachi Boateng own goal to decide the game 20 minutes from time.

Still within three points of sixth spot, though, with six games left to play and one in hand on sixth-placed Reading, Plymouth will bid to bounce back on Monday and take a step towards the playoff spots.

Barnsley League One form:

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Plymouth Argyle League One form:

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Team News

© Imago

Barnsley remain without the injured duo of defender Josh Earl and winger Tawanda Chirewa, while goalkeeper Owen Goodman missed Friday's trip following his return from international duty with Canada but may come back in on Monday.

Eoghan O'Connell is a fresh doubt after the centre-back was forced off early on Friday, meaning Marc Roberts may come into the back four from the outset.

Veteran forward McGoldrick remains a key man at the top end of the pitch, having earned them a point with his 15th league goal of the season last time out, while Adam Phillips and Reyes Cleary will also compete to return to the attack from the outset.

Plymouth Argyle are facing injury issues of their own, with Julio Pleguezuelo, Matthew Sorinola, Joe Ralls, Bradley Ibrahim and Tegan Finn all confined to the treatment room.

In the absence of Ralls and Ibrahim, Herbie Kane and Malachi Boateng should again partner up in midfield.

Elsewhere, Lorent Tolaj, who has netted 13 goals in 23 league appearances for the Pilgrims this term, will hope to come back in from the start up front alongside Aribim Pepple, who has racked up nine in his last 11 league games, largely while Tolaj was out injured.

Barnsley possible starting lineup:

Goodman; Watson, Roberts, De Gevigney, Shepherd; Connell, Bland; Kelly, Phillips, Cleary; McGoldrick

Plymouth Argyle possible starting lineup:

Hazard; Edwards, Ross, Mitchell, MacKenzie; Curtis, Boateng, Kane, Watts; Tolaj, Pepple

We say: Barnsley 2-3 Plymouth Argyle

Plymouth Argyle will be desperate to bounce back from Friday's setback in their playoff pursuit, and they meet a Barnsley side who are left relatively uninspired while coasting towards the end of a disappointing season.

Coming up against one of the division's leakiest defences, we see the likes of Pepple and Tolaj firing the Pilgrims to a much-needed win in South Yorkshire.

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