Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Champions League clash

By Matt Law | 06 Apr 2026 12:15 , Last updated: 06 Apr 2026 12:16

Real Madrid will welcome Bayern Munich to Bernabeu on Tuesday night for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

The second leg between the two sides will then take place at Allianz Arena on April 15.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich kick off?

Real Madrid's Champions League clash with Bayern will kick off at 8pm UK time.

Where is Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich being played?

Real Madrid will welcome German giants Bayern to Bernabeu for the European fixture.

The pair last met in the semi-finals of the 2023-24 tournament, with Real Madrid running out 2-1 winners in the second leg at Bernabeu to record a 4-3 victory on aggregate.

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich in the UK

TV channels

The Champions League clash will be broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports 1.

Streaming

Fans can stream this clash live via HBO Max if they have purchased the TNT Sports package on the platform.

HBO Max with TNT Sports is also available through the Amazon Prime Video app.

Highlights

Any goals/major incidents will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X account, while highlights will be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel after the match.

What is at stake for Real Madrid and Bayern Munich?

This is a massive, massive game between two true giants of European football, and it will be fascinating to see which team makes the semi-finals of the tournament.

Real Madrid will enter the clash off the back of a shock 2-1 loss to Mallorca in La Liga, while Bayern were 3-2 winners over Freiburg in the Bundesliga last time out.

Bayern are unbeaten in all competitions since the end of January, but they have not managed to overcome Real Madrid away from home since the semi-finals of the 2000-01 tournament.

Real Madrid lead the overall head-to-head record between the two teams 13 to 11, while there have only been four draws, suggesting that there will be a winner in the first leg.

Los Blancos are aiming to win the European Cup for a 16th time this season, while success for Bayern would see them move joint-second in the all-time list with AC Milan on seven trophies.