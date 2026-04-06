Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich: Will Harry Kane play in Champions League quarter-final?

By Saikat Mandal | 06 Apr 2026 19:31 , Last updated: 06 Apr 2026 20:16

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has travelled with the squad to face Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday night.

The 32-year-old had emerged as a major doubt for the Bavarian giants ahead of the game after missing England’s international friendly against Japan due to a minor injury.

Bayern opted not to take any risks over the weekend, as Kane was rested during their 3-2 Bundesliga win over Freiburg, with Vincent Kompany confirming that the striker had felt discomfort in his ankle.

According to The Standard, Kane took part in Bayern’s final training session on Monday and has travelled with the squad to Madrid.

Bayern receive Harry Kane boost - will he start against Madrid?

© Imago / IMAGO / osnapix

The former Tottenham Hotspur striker has been in phenomenal form in 2025-26, scoring 48 goals across all competitions for the Bavarian giants.

Kane has already netted 10 times in the Champions League this season and will be eager to make his mark in such a high-stakes tie across both legs.

Christian Falk of Bild reported that Kane came through Monday’s training session without any issues, although the final decision on the starting XI will rest entirely with Kompany.

Depending on his fitness levels, Kane is expected to feature in the first leg, even if only from the bench, though it remains difficult to predict whether Kompany will include him in the starting lineup.

Experimentation at this stage would be a significant risk, which means Kompany could turn to Nicolas Jackson in the starting XI if he decides not to gamble on Kane’s fitness.

Can Bayern Munich win the tie vs Real Madrid?

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Bayern are arguably the best team in Europe this season and head into this clash on the back of a 13-game unbeaten run.

In the Bundesliga, the German champions hold a commanding nine-point lead at the top and have already scored 100 goals, underlining their attacking ruthlessness.

On the other hand, Madrid remain the most successful side in the competition’s history, having lifted the trophy 15 times, and they advanced to this stage with a 5-1 aggregate victory over Manchester City.

Despite a mixed campaign that has included a managerial change, Los Blancos remain firmly in contention in both La Liga and the Champions League, and will draw confidence from their unbeaten run against Bayern in the last nine meetings, recording seven wins and two draws.