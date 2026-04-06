Champions League: Key stats and facts for every quarter-final first leg including Arsenal, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona

By Matthew Cooper | 06 Apr 2026 17:39 , Last updated: 06 Apr 2026 18:11

We are down to the last eight in the Champions League, with defending champions Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Sporting Lisbon and Arsenal vying for the title.

The final will take place on 30 May 2026 at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, which will be the first time that ground has hosted a Champions League final.

Liverpool and Arsenal are the only Premier League sides left in the competition after Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United were knocked out in the round of 16.

Paris Saint-Germain are the defending champions and are looking to become just the ninth club to retain the trophy after Real Madrid, Benfica, Inter Milan, Ajax, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Nottingham Forest and AC Milan.

Here, Sports Mole provides the key stats and facts for the Champions League quarter-final first-leg matches.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Previous meetings: 28

Real Madrid wins: 12

Draws: 4

Bayern Munich wins: 12

This will be Real Madrid and Bayern Munich's 29th clash in a European club competition, which is a record.

It will be Real Madrid's 41st European Cup quarter-final appearance, which is the most of any club, while Bayern Munich are second on that list as they prepare for their 36th.

Bayern Munich have won just two of their last seven games against Spanish clubs.

Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last nine games against Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich have lost three of their last four games in Spain.

Real Madrid have beaten Bayern Munich in all three of their Champions League quarter-finals and they have also won the last four two-legged ties between the two sides.

Bayern Munich have only lost one of their last eight away games in the Champions League.

Real Madrid have scored in all but two of their 26 meetings with Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich have lost four of their last five Champions League quarter-finals.

Real Madrid have only lost one of their last 23 games against a German club, which came back in 2022 when they were beaten 3-2 by RB Leipzig in the group stage.

Harry Kane has scored 14 goals in his last 13 Champions League games and is the first Englishman to score 50 goals in the competition.

Real Madrid have won their last nine Champions League knockout games against German clubs, with their last defeat a 4-3 loss on aggregate to Borussia Dortmund in the 2013 semi-final.

Real Madrid have only lost seven of their 40 European Cup quarter-finals and were on a run of 12 consecutive victories before they were knocked out by Arsenal last season.

> Click here to read our full preview for Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / PA Images

Previous meetings: 7

Sporting Lisbon wins: 1

Draws: 3

Arsenal wins: 3

Sporting Lisbon beat Arsenal 6-4 on penalties in the only two-legged European tie the two teams have played, having drawn 3-3 on aggregate in their Europa League last-16 clash in 2023.

English clubs have won their last 10 Champions League two-legged ties against Portuguese clubs and the last nine European Cup quarter-final meetings.

Sporting Lisbon have won just two of their last 13 European games against English clubs.

Arsenal have lost just one of their last 11 European games against Portuguese clubs.

Sporting Lisbon have won nine of their last 10 European two-legged ties against English clubs, with the only defeat coming to Manchester City in the last-16 of the Champions League in 2022.

Arsenal have only won three of their last nine European Cup quarter-finals.

Sporting Lisbon will become the first Portuguese club since Porto in 2004 to win a Champions League quarter-final.

Arsenal are unbeaten in the first leg of their last eight European Cup quarter-finals.

Portuguese clubs have lost their last nine Champions League quarter-finals.

Viktor Gyokeres scored six goals in eight Champions League games for Sporting Lisbon before making the move to Arsenal last summer.

Luis Suarez has scored in Sporting Lisbon's last three Champions League home games.

> Click here to read our full preview for Sporting Lisbon vs. Arsenal, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Joan Gosa

Previous meetings: 250

Barcelona wins: 115

Draws: 57

Atletico wins: 78

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid's two previous Champions League meetings were in the quarter-finals, with the latter triumphing in both.

Barcelona have won just four of their 11 two-legged European ties against Spanish clubs and only three of their last 11 European games against Spanish clubs.

Atletico Madrid have lost just two of their last seven European games against Spanish clubs.

Barcelona have lost just two of their last 18 European home games and have won their last four.

Atletico Madrid have won just one of their last seven European games away from home.

Barcelona have failed to score in just one of their last 30 Champions League games but have not kept a clean sheet in their last 13 games in the competition.

None of Atletico Madrid’s last 34 European games have finished goalless.

Lamine Yamal has scored in all of Barcelona’s last three Champions League games.

Julian Alvarez has scored 14 goals in his last 17 Champions League appearances for Atletico Madrid.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Previous meetings: 6

PSG wins: 3

Draws: 0

Liverpool wins: 3

Paris Saint-Germain have beaten Liverpool both times they have met in a two-legged European tie, winning 3-2 on aggregate in their 1997 Cup Winners' Cup semi-final clash and 4-1 on penalties in last season's Champions League last-16 tie.

Liverpool have won seven of their last 11 European games against French clubs.

Paris Saint-Germain have lost just one of their last 10 European games against an English club and are unbeaten in their last seven.

Liverpool have won six of their last eight Champions League quarter-finals.

Paris Saint-Germain are unbeaten in their last five home games against English clubs and have won their last four two-legged ties against English clubs.

None of Liverpool's last 36 European games against French clubs has ended goalless.

Paris Saint-Germain have won their last four Champions League quarter-finals and their last six two-legged ties.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has scored in three consecutive Champions League knockout games for Paris Saint-Germain.

Dominik Szoboszlai has scored in five of his last eight Champions League appearances for Liverpool.

Warren Zaire-Emery could become the youngest player to make 40 Champions League appearances if he features against Liverpool, breaking a record held by Jude Bellingham.

> Click here to read our full preview for Paris Saint-Germain vs. Liverpool, including team news and predicted lineups