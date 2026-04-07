Preview: Shakhtar Donetsk vs AZ Alkmaar - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 07 Apr 2026 20:00

Having survived a 'home' loss in the previous round, Shakhtar Donetsk cannot afford a repeat as they welcome AZ Alkmaar for the first leg of their Conference League quarter-final tie.

Despite suffering defeat at their designated ground in the return leg of their last-16 tie against Lech Poznan, the Miners still progressed 4-3 on aggregate, while the Cheese Farmers made light work of Sparta Prague, winning both legs to advance.

Match preview

Shakhtar deserve some plaudits for reaching this stage in their maiden Conference League campaign, especially considering all their ‘home’ games have been played at the Synerise Arena, with the Krakow ground failing to provide the usual fortress-like advantage in the last 16.

Facing Lech in that round offered another level of difficulty for the Miners, with the Polish side technically playing both legs on their own soil, and, indeed, the tie nearly slipped from the Ukrainian club despite a 3-1 ‘away’ victory in their opening meeting in Poznan.

The return leg in Krakow saw the ‘visitors’ go two-nil up before the break, though an own goal by Joao Moutinho after the interval meant the game ended in a 2-1 defeat for Shakhtar, which was enough to see them through on aggregate.

That second-leg loss continued a worrying trend for the Miners, who have only won one of their last six designated home games on the continental front (D2, L3), and another defeat on Thursday would put the Donetsk club on the back foot in their quest to reach a first continental semi-final in six years.

However, Arda Turan’s men have momentum to draw on entering this encounter, having won six of their last seven competitive games (L1); their most recent outing was an Eguinaldo-inspired 3-0 victory over Rukh Lviv, leaving Shakhtar second in the Ukrainian top-flight table.

© Imago / Orange Pictures

AZ also enter this encounter in great spirit, having secured a 2-0 win over Fortuna Sittard, courtesy of early quickfire strikes from Mexx Meerdink and Sven Mijnans, a result which leaves the Cheese Farmers sixth in the Eredivisie table and extends their solid run of form.

Lee-Roy Echteld’s side have now recorded victories in four of their last five matches (L1), with two of those successes coming across both legs of their round-of-16 clash against Sparta, who suffered a 2-1 defeat in Alkmaar before being thrashed 4-0 in the return leg in Prague.

That triumph marks AZ’s seventh European quarter-final and their second in the Conference League, with the Dutch side’s only previous such run coming in the 2022-23 campaign, when they were eliminated by eventual winners West Ham United in the semi-finals.

A superior head-to-head record in this fixture offers the Alkmaar club confidence heading into Thursday’s first-leg encounter, having won their only previous two competitive meetings with Shakhtar, both coming in the 2004-05 UEFA Cup round of 16.

However, recent form on the road casts doubt on AZ’s chances of taking another positive result from this matchup, given they have lost four of their last five away outings (W1), with three of those setbacks coming in games they failed to score.



Shakhtar Donetsk Conference League form:

W

W

W

D

W

L

Shakhtar Donetsk form (all competitions):

W

W

W

W

L

W

AZ Alkmaar Conference League form:

W

D

L

W

W

W

AZ Alkmaar form (all competitions):

L

W

W

W

L

W

Team News

© Imago

Shakhtar will be forced to make a change to the starting XI from their previous continental outing, where Alaa Ghram picked up a red card for a second booking, ruling the defender out of this encounter.

However, there should not be too much concern over that absence since Valeriy Bondar – the man Ghram replaced at the heart of defence in that encounter – is back available following his suspension.

On the injury front, Shakhtar are expected to remain without long-term absentee Danylo Udod, while Dmytro Kryskiv and Marlon Gomes are doubtful for Thursday’s game, as is Prosper Obah, who was forced off last time out.

Lassina Traore led the line in Saturday’s victory over Rukh, though Kaua Elias could be the one to start up front here – just like in the previous round – with the Brazilian striker leading the squad on 11 goals for the season.

AZ’s number-nine role is also likely to see a change, with Troy Parrott expected to return to take the spot following a substitute appearance last time out, and the Irish attacker will be aiming for another impressive knockout display after directly contributing to four goals in the previous round.

In terms of absentees, Jizz Hornkamp (ankle), Peer Koopmeiners (calf) and Ro-Zangelo Daal (hamstring) remain sidelined, while Isak Steiner Jensen is suspended for Thursday due to accumulation of bookings.



Shakhtar Donetsk possible starting lineup:

Riznyk; Konoplia, V Bondar, Marlon, Henrique; Nazaryna; Alisson, Pedrinho, Ocheretko, Palmares; Elias

AZ Alkmaar possible starting lineup:

Zoet; Kasius, Goes, Penetra, De Wit; Clasie, Smit; Dijkstra, Mijnans, Patati; Parrott

We say: Shakhtar Donetsk 2-2 AZ Alkmaar

Shakhtar’s designated home ground in Krakow has not quite offered the feeling of a fortress, highlighted by their mixed results at the venue.

Meanwhile, AZ’s poor recent record on the road suggests the tie may not be straightforward for the Alkmaar club, and as such, we expect a balanced contest which could end in a score draw.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.