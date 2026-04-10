Preview: Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 10 Apr 2026 11:50

Nottingham Forest play host to Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon looking for the win that could move the club clear of the relegation zone.

At a time when Forest sit in 16th position in the Premier League table, Villa begin the weekend in fourth place, holding a six-point advantage in the race for Champions League qualification.

Match preview

After the 1-1 draw in Porto on Thursday night, Vitor Pereira heavily hinted that he is prioritising Premier League matters over the Europa League.

Nevertheless, Nottingham Forest are now unbeaten in four matches in all competitions, a run which includes a potentially-pivotal 3-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur before the international break.

A break in action arguably came at the wrong time for Forest, but they will now feel refreshed ahead of trying to achieve Premier League survival and Champions League qualification.

However, Forest's form at the City Ground on the domestic front has been abysmal, a total of just three wins coming from 15 such matches.

Not since victory over Spurs on December 14 have the Tricky Trees prevailed in a home Premier League fixture, while their return of 13 goals in home fixtures is the worst in the division.

That said, four of their last five such games have ended in draws, their only defeat coming courtesy of a last-gasp goal to Liverpool in a 1-0 reverse.

© Imago / Sportimage

As for Aston Villa, they make the trip across the Midlands having suffered successive Premier League away defeats to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United.

On the Europa League front, though, Unai Emery's have delivered victories in Lille and Bologna, the latter on Thursday night coming by a 3-1 scoreline.

Emery's affinity with that competition inevitably means that he will push hard for a continental trophy, and there is leeway to do that now that Villa hold a six-point cushion over sixth position.

Since Forest's return to the Premier League, Villa are yet to win at the City Ground in three attempts, including defeats in the last two such encounters.

Neither team has kept a clean sheet in the most recent four contests.

Nottingham Forest Premier League form:

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Nottingham Forest form (all competitions):

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Aston Villa Premier League form:

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Aston Villa form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / SOPA Images

Nottingham Forest are boosted by the return of Elliot Anderson, who missed the game in Porto due to suspension.

Although Chris Wood made his return from a knee injury in that fixture, Igor Jesus is expected to lead the line.

With Pereira managing the minutes of his key players on Thursday, the starting lineup is expected to be the same as the one that began the win over Spurs.

Despite impressing at Estadio do Dragao, goalkeeper Stefan Ortega will be replaced by Matz Sels.

If Emery decides to rest Youri Tielemans after his recent return from, Ross Barkley - who is not included in the Europa League squad - could deputise.

Former Forest loanee Douglas Luiz is another option, while Ian Maatsen, Tyrone Mings, Lamare Bogarde and Leon Bailey are all alternatives in defence and midfield if Emery wishes to rotate.

On the back of his two goals versus Bologna, Ollie Watkins may keep his place ahead of Tammy Abraham, but Boubacar Kamara and Jadon Sancho are sidelined through injury.

Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup:

Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Sangare, Anderson; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus

Aston Villa possible starting lineup:

Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Maatsen; Barkley, Onana; McGinn, Rogers, Buendia; Watkins

We say: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa

With Forest growing in confidence under Pereira, this should prove to be a highly-competitive fixture. Much may also depend on how the managers handle squad rotation in between Europa League games, but a hard-fought draw feels like the most likely outcome.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.