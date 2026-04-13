Barcelona confirm squad for Atletico Madrid showdown with three players missing for Hansi Flick's team

By Matt Law | 13 Apr 2026 10:39 , Last updated: 13 Apr 2026 10:43

Barcelona have confirmed their squad for Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Atletico Madrid at Metropolitano Stadium.

Hansi Flick's side suffered a 2-0 defeat to Atletico in the first leg of their last-eight clash and are therefore up against it when it comes to a spot in the semi-finals.

Pau Cubarsi was sent off in the game with Diego Simeone's side last week and is therefore unavailable for selection on Tuesday evening due to a suspension.

Meanwhile, Raphinha (hamstring) and Andreas Christensen (knee) are missing from the squad.

© Imago

Cubarsi, Raphinha, Christensen are missing for Barcelona

Marc Bernal has been included, although the teenager's involvement is still unclear due to a recent ankle problem, with a decision on the midfielder yet to be made.

Frenkie de Jong made his return from a hamstring injury as a late substitute against Espanyol on Saturday, and the Netherlands international is in the squad.

Gerard Martin has also overcome an injury scare to be included for the trip to Madrid.

Meanwhile, youngsters Tommy Marques, Xavi Espart and Alvaro Cortes have all received call-ups.

"Atletico is a fantastic team, but we’re great too. We’re going to fight for it. We want the semi-finals, and we know we need a huge performance from the team,” Flick told reporters when questioned on the Atletico match after Saturday's clash with Espanyol.

Flick is set to be joined by Lamine Yamal for Monday's pre-match press conference, with the team travelling to Madrid early for a final training session at the Metropolitano Stadium.

Barcelona squad vs. Atletico

J Garcia, Szczesny, Kochen; Cancelo, Balde, Araujo, Martin, Kounde, E Garcia, Cortes, Espart; Gavi, Pedri, F Lopez, Casado, Olmo, De Jong, Bernal, Tommy; F Torres, Lewandowski, Yamal, Rashford, Roony