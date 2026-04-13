How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Date, time, live stream and TV channel

By Ben Sully | 13 Apr 2026 20:24

On Tuesday, Barcelona travel to the Spanish capital for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash against Atletico Madrid.

Diego Simeone's side have a two-goal lead to protect after claiming a 2-0 victory in last week's eventful first leg at Camp Nou.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the Champions League fixture.

What time does Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona kick off?

The quarter-final tie will get underway at 9pm local time, which will be a 8pm start for UK viewers.

Where is Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona being played?

The second leg will take place at Atletico's Metropolitano, which can hold over 70,000 fans.

This will be Barcelona's third visit to the stadium in just over two months. Hansi Flick's side slumped to a 4-0 defeat in February's Copa del Rey semi-final first leg, before they picked up a 2-1 victory in their La Liga meeting at the Metropolitano earlier this month.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona in the UK

TV channels

TNT Sports have the rights to this game, with the match set to be shown on the TNT Sports 1 channel.

Streaming

Alternatively, TNT Sports customers can watch the game via the HBO Max website or app. You can access the app on a number of devices, including phones, computers, TVs, tablets and game consoles.

Highlights

Highlights of the match will be available on the HBO Max platform and the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel.

The TNT Sports Football X account will also post key moments of the encounter.

What is at stake for Atletico Madrid and Barcelona?

Atletico and Barcelona are set to face off for the sixth time this season after previously locking horns in last week's first leg, the Copa del Rey semi-finals and in two La Liga fixtures.

Barcelona got the upper hand in the league with wins at home and away, but they fell short against Atleti in the Copa del Rey, with their 3-0 second-leg win proving fruitless in their bid to overturn a 4-0 first-leg deficit.

Atleti already eyeing silverware in Saturday's Copa del Rey final against Real Sociedad, but they will be desperate to remain in the hunt for their first Champions League trophy.

Meanwhile, Barcelona, who look set to retain their La Liga crown, need to pull off a comeback to keep their hopes alive of winning the Champions League trophy for the first time since 2014-15.