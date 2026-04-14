Barcelona's Lamine Yamal breaks Erling Haaland Champions League record with Atletico Madrid strike

By Ben Knapton | 14 Apr 2026 20:39

Barcelona phenom Lamine Yamal broke two Champions League records - surpassing Erling Haaland in the process - with his quickfire opener against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday evening.

The Blaugrana travelled to the Wanda Metropolitano needing to overturn a 2-0 deficit from the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final battle, having succumbed to goals from Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth on their own turf.

Hansi Flick would have to make do without the injured Raphinha for Barcelona's attempt at a remontada, but the La Liga leaders still needed no time at all to make their presence felt.

A calamity at the back from Atletico presented Barcelona with a golden chance to take the lead in the fourth minute, one they converted as Ferran Torres slipped in Yamal to stroke home.

In doing so, the Spain international firstly became the youngest player in Champions League history to register 20 goal contributions in the competition, aged just 18 years and 275 days.

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal breaks Erling Haaland Champions League record

Barcelona lead inside four minutes! Game on⚡



Stream with TNT Sports on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/nVym1Me4AY — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 14, 2026

Yamal sat on 10 goals and nine assists prior to Tuesday's second leg, and he also re-wrote another page of the history books with his fourth-minute finish.

Indeed, the 18-year-old also became the youngest man to be involved in 10 Champions League goals in a single campaign, overtaking the record set by a teenage Haaland.

The now-Manchester City marksman hit double figures for Red Bull Salzburg at 19 years and 212 days old, but Yamal is now in a league of his own in that regard.

Following the winger's rapid opener, Barcelona soon levelled the tie on aggregate, as Torres went from provider to goalscorer to put La Blaugrana 2-0 up in the capital.

The ex-Man City striker was slipped in by compatriot Dani Olmo before finding the far side of the net with aplomb, justifying his selection over Robert Lewandowski up front.

However, Diego Simeone's side soon restored their aggregate lead through former Fulham winger Ademola Lookman, putting them back in control of their semi-final destiny.

Who could Barcelona face in the Champions League semi-finals?

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

If Barcelona can turn the tide around against Atletico, either Arsenal or Sporting Lisbon will be lying in wait for the Blaugrana in the Champions League semi-finals.

The Gunners lead the Portuguese side 1-0 at half time in their quarter-final encounter, and they will crucially boast home advantage for the second leg in North London.