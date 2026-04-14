Liverpool 0-2 PSG: Shocking Alexander Isak stat shows Arne Slot got it wrong in Champions League defeat

By Ben Knapton | 14 Apr 2026 22:17

Liverpool's Champions League adventure came to an end in a 4-0 aggregate loss to Paris Saint-Germain, and Arne Slot's decision to start Alexander Isak backfired heavily.

The Premier League's most expensive signing was brought into the XI for his first start of 2026, having spent four months on the sidelines with a fractured leg until early April.

Isak had come off the bench against PSG at the Parc des Princes before making another cameo appearance against Fulham on Saturday, which was enough for Slot to promote him to the starting lineup on Tuesday.

Rio Ngumoha and Mohamed Salah made way for Isak and Hugo Ekitike, but the latter was stretchered off in the first half with a worrying-looking injury, one that could potentially hamper his World Cup hopes.

Ekitike's early withdrawal left Slot in a sticky situation, as he had only planned to keep Isak on the field for 45 minutes, and the Dutchman did indeed bring the Scandinavian off at half time despite Ekitike's blow.

Liverpool 0-2 PSG: How many times did Alexander Isak touch the ball?

© Iconsport / Just Pictures GmbH/Alamy Live News

However, while Isak was on the pitch, he was largely anonymous, as the Sweden international had a paltry five touches of the ball during the first half at Anfield.

Isak did at least manage to register one shot on target during his short time on the field, but he was also caught offside twice and won just one of his four aerial duels before being withdrawn.

Meanwhile, substitute Mohamed Salah - who replaced the stricken Ekitike - was a livewire on the right, creating four chances and managing three progressive carries on his final UCL appearance for the Reds.

Ngumoha also forced PSG goalkeeper Matvey Safonov into a strong save down to his right, but none of the men in red could find the formula to penetrate Luis Enrique's backline and complete a masterful turnaround.

Instead, Ousmane Dembele bagged a brace in front of the away end to punch PSG's ticket to the semi-finals, where they will take on either Bayern Munich or Real Madrid.

Liverpool 0-2 PSG: Did Arne Slot get it wrong with Alexander Isak selection?

© Imago / Mark Pain

After Ngumoha broke a Raheem Sterling record in the Premier League win over Fulham, Slot hinted that the 17-year-old was ready to handle the pressure of facing the European champions, but he was still cruelly snubbed alongside Salah.

There was no room for sentimentality from Slot, who refused to start the latter in his final Champions League appearance for the club, instead prioritising the aerial presence and predatory instincts of Ekitike and Isak.

Hindsight is a wonderful thing, but the stats do suggest that Salah was under-used - according to Michael Reid, the Egyptian played the most balls into the box (12), had the highest Expected Assists (0.52) and the second-most touches in the box (14) across the two legs of any player for Liverpool or indeed PSG.

Salah played less than a third of the 180 minutes, though, and while his presence may not have been enough to prevent elimination, Slot has even more questions to answer.