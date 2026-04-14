Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils planning 'formal approach' for in-demand teenage sensation

By Carter White | 14 Apr 2026 13:01

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Leicester City wonderkid Jeremy Monga this summer.

The Red Devils' off-season plans may have changed significantly after Monday night's shocking defeat to Leeds United at Old Trafford, where the Yorkshire outfit enjoyed their first league victory in over four decades.

Despite investing in Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko last summer, Man Utd are supposedly in the market for further attacking reinforcements, potentially battling Premier League rivals for a Turkish Super Lig talent.

Regardless of their loss at home to Leeds last time out, Michael Carrick's men remain third in the Premier League table, seven points clear of sixth-placed Chelsea in the race for Champions League qualification.

The future of the 44-year-old interim head coach is certainly up for debate ahead of the summer, with the 20-time English champions said to be preparing an approach for Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Man Utd to battle Arsenal, Liverpool for wonderkid?

In alignment with the club's long-term goals for success on the pitch under INEOS, Manchester United are said to be interested in signing Leicester City youngster Monga, according to TEAMtalk.

The report states that the Red Devils are preparing to make a formal approach for the 16-year-old, who has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in the Championship for the relegation-threatened Foxes.

Man Utd are not alone in their admiration of Monga, though, with both Manchester City and Arsenal also having an interest in bringing the teenage sensation into their respective ranks ahead of the 2026-27 term.

Tottenham Hotspur and current Premier League champions Liverpool are also supposedly potential suitors for the 16-year-old, who could have his pick of England's elite clubs in the near future.

Leicester will be able to tie Monga down at the King Power Stadium on professional terms when he turns 17 in the middle of July, although the Foxes are keenly aware of serious interest for the talent from higher up the footballing food chain.

© Imago

Who is Leicester star Monga?

In August, Monga became the youngest goalscorer in Championship history after finding the net against Preston North End, breaking the record previously held by Real Madrid and England superstar Jude Bellingham.

Despite the Foxes battling through an embarrassingly-poor campaign at the foot of the second tier, 16-year-old Monga can hold his head up high in the knowledge that he has performed exceptionally.

The England Under-19 international is showcasing frightening potential on a regular basis in the Championship, meaning that interest from the upper echelons of the English ecosystem was simply inevitable.