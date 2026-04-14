Man Utd 1-2 Leeds United: Michael Carrick drops big hint after Red Devils suffer Old Trafford loss

By Seye Omidiora | 14 Apr 2026 02:13

Michael Carrick has indicated that Manchester United could launch a formal appeal against the red card shown to Lisandro Martinez during Monday's 2-1 loss to Leeds United.

Martinez was shown a red card in the 56th minute for pulling Dominic Calvert-Lewin's hair, leaving the Red Devils in the lurch before the hour mark.

Having not seen the incident during the match, Paul Tierney was sent to the pitch-side monitor, and the referee's decision to give the centre-back an early bath followed shortly after.

United were already two goals adrift after a poor opening half left them trailing after Noah Okafor netted a brace for Daniel Farke's men before the half-hour mark, notching goals in minutes five and 29.

Carrick hints at Man Utd appeal over Martinez red card

© Iconsport / PA Images

While Casemiro pulled one back for the Red Devils, Carrick's side could not claim a point, although the 2-1 loss — the first United have suffered at home against Leeds since 1981 — was not fatal for their Champions League prospects, as they remain third in the Premier League table.

Preparation for the visit to Chelsea has been complicated by Monday's controversial disciplinary incident involving Martinez, and Carrick's post-match remarks suggested that an appeal is imminent.

"Whatever players are available after this, hopefully Licha is still available (vs Chelsea)," said the United boss. "I think certainly that it should be after that. But we'll see."

Carrick suggests #mufc could appeal Martinez red card: 'Whatever players are available after this, hopefully Licha is still available,(vs Chelsea). I think certainly that it should be after that. But we'll see.' — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) April 13, 2026

The Red Devils' hierarchy are expected to review the footage thoroughly before submitting their case to the Football Association before the midweek deadline.

Defensive selection issues mount for Carrick before Chelsea

© Imago

The potential absence of Martinez would leave United light in central defence during a period where clean sheets have been difficult to come by, with the Red Devils conceding in their last five top-flight games.

United could be without their star defender for games against Chelsea, Brentford and Liverpool, encounters which could help to seal a top-five berth.

While Harry Maguire could return to the side against Blues after his suspension, Leny Yoro could be the club's only other available first-team centre-back, with 19-year-old Ayden Heaven also an option if necessary.

United head into Saturday's fixture seven points clear of Liam Rosenior's men in the table, with 18 left to play over six gameweeks.