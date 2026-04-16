Chelsea lineup vs. Man United: Predicted XI for Premier League top-five battle

By Oliver Thomas | 16 Apr 2026 09:05 , Last updated: 16 Apr 2026 09:06

Chelsea could be without up to seven players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.

Trevoh Chalobah (ankle), Levi Colwill (knee), Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (thigh), Filip Jorgensen (groin) and Mykhaylo Mudryk (doping ban) all remain unavailable for selection, while captain Reece James (hamstring) and Benoit Badiashile (illness) are both doubtful and will be assessed ahead of kickoff.

One player who is set to return is midfielder Enzo Fernandez after serving a two-game club suspension following comments he made over his Chelsea future. It remains to be seen whether the Argentine will be thrown straight back into the starting lineup, though.

Moises Caicedo and Andrey Santos are both likely to retain their places in centre-midfield, and if Fernandez is recalled, then that could force playmaker Cole Palmer to move over to the right side of attack.

Pedro Neto, Estevao Willian and former Man United winger Alejandro Garnacho would therefore be battling for the final wide spot in Liam Rosenior’s first XI, while top scorer Joao Pedro is expected to lead the line, as he aims to net his 20th goal of the season in all competitions.

If James is not fit to return, Malo Gusto will presumably continue at right-back as Marc Cucurella operates at left-back, while Jorrel Hato will hope to get the nod ahead of Tosin Adarabioyo and Mamadou Sarr to start alongside Wesley Fofana at centre-back, in front of goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

Chelsea possible starting lineup: Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Hato, Cucurella; Caicedo, Santos; Palmer, Fernandez, Neto; Pedro

> Click here to see how Manchester United could line up against Chelsea