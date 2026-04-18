Chelsea 0-1 Manchester United: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Matheus Cunha strike seals Red Devils triumph

By Ellis Stevens | 18 Apr 2026 21:59

Manchester United claimed a crucial 1-0 victory over Chelsea in the chase for Champions League qualification in the Premier League on Saturday night.

A hard-fought first half ended with Manchester United boasting a narrow lead after Matheus Cunha converted from Bruno Fernandes' delivery minutes before the break, handing the Portuguese midfielder his 18th assist of the Premier League season.

Chelsea pushed for an equaliser throughout the second half, coming agonisingly close as they twice struck the crossbar, but Man Utd's resolve ultimately held as they escaped Stamford Bridge with a rare victory.

The triumph extends Man Utd's lead over Chelsea to 10 points in the chase for Champions League qualification, while it marks their first victory at Stamford Bridge in six years.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

The pressure has been on Liam Rosenior since day one of his appointment at Stamford Bridge, and yet another disappointing result tonight will certainly not help his case.

Chelsea have now lost all of their last four Premier League fixtures, including their last three home league games - marking the first time since 1993 - seeing the Blues fall outside of the Champions League places, now trailing fifth-placed Liverpool by four points.

Meanwhile, Michael Carrick's side bounced back from their miserable loss to Leeds United with a crucial triumph at Stamford Bridge, significantly strengthening their claim for a return to Europe's biggest stage.

The Red Devils now boast a considerable 10 point cushion over the Blues, and with just five games remaining of the league campaign, Man Utd will have great confidence of securing their place in the Champions League.

Alongside Man Utd's win, Fernandes' heroics also continued, with the Portugal international recording yet another assist in his personal chase for the Premier League assist record.

The Red Devils captain now has 18 assists and is just two behind Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne's record of 20, leaving him in a promising position to break the record in the coming weeks.

CHELSEA VS. MANCHESTER UNITED HIGHLIGHTS

Matheus Cunha goal vs. Chelsea (43th min, Chelsea 0-1 Manchester United)

Manchester Utd make the breakthrough at Stamford Bridge through Matheus Cunha ?



Bruno Fernandes gets his 18th Premier League assist this season in the process!



? TNT Sports and HBO Max pic.twitter.com/1eKF8RUNm5 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 18, 2026

Cunha smashes Manchester United into the lead!

Bruno Fernandes brilliantly forces his way past Alejandro Garnacho towards the byline and delivers a driven cross into the Chelsea area.

The delivery perfectly picks out Cunha, and the Brazilian emphatically finishes into the top right corner.

MAN OF THE MATCH - BRUNO FERNANDES

© Iconsport / Sports Press Photo

Where would Manchester United be without their talisman Fernandes?

The Red Devils captain not only registered his 18th assist of the league season, leaving him just two short of the Premier League record, but he was instrumental in every area of the pitch.

Fernandes helps defend, dictate the tempo and is their main point of attack, and he also helped Man Utd to a crucial three points tonight.

CHELSEA VS. MANCHESTER UNITED MATCH STATS

Possession: Chelsea 60%-40% Manchester United

Shots: Chelsea 21-4 Manchester United

Shots on target: Chelsea 3-1 Manchester United

Corners: Chelsea 7-1 Manchester United

Fouls: Chelsea 12-13 Manchester United

BEST STATS

10 - Bruno Fernandes is just the fourth player to reach 10 assists in Premier League away games in a season after Muzzy Izzet in 2003-04 (10), Cesc Fàbregas in 2014-15 (11) and Mohamed Salah in 2024-25 (11). Travels. pic.twitter.com/KwwnEnyzWT — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 18, 2026

Make that 19.



Chelsea hit the woodwork for a THIRD time. ?#CHEMUN https://t.co/0cKrdjymwW — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) April 18, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Chelsea travel to the Amex Stadium to face Brighton & Hove Albion in their next Premier League game.

Meanwhile, Manchester United return to Old Trafford to face Brentford next Monday.