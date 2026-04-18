Preview: Bragantino vs Remo - prediction, team news, lineups

By Saikat Mandal | 18 Apr 2026 20:53

On Sunday, April 19, Bragantino host Remo at the Estádio Cícero de Souza Marques in Bragança Paulista, in a clash between two sides experiencing contrasting campaigns. The hosts sit ninth with 14 points from 11 matches and are aiming to stabilise their position in mid-table.

Remo, meanwhile, are battling to turn their season around and escape the relegation zone, currently 18th with just eight points from the same number of games.

Match preview

RB Bragantino arrive at round 12 of the Brasileirao on the back of a dramatic comeback in the Copa Sudamericana. On Thursday, the Massa Bruta beat Blooming 3-2 in Braganca Paulista, with a decisive header from Isidro Pitta in the final moments of stoppage time.

Fernando opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the first half, but the hosts were reduced to 10 men following Ignacio Sosa's sending off for a second booking and fell 2-1 behind before mounting their recovery. Even a man down, Bragantino produced 26 shots to their opponents' 13 and finished the tie with 55% possession.

The result marked the club's first victory in the Sudamericana, following a defeat to Carabobo on the opening night. On three points, they sit third in Group H, level with Carabobo and behind River Plate on four.

In the Brasileirao, the picture is still one of inconsistency. In round 11, Bragantino were beaten 2-1 by Cruzeiro in a comeback defeat at the Mineirao. Before that, they had posted two consecutive wins that shifted the mood: a 1-0 success away at Mirassol in round 10 and a 3-0 thrashing of Flamengo in Braganca Paulista in round nine. The victory over the Rio side ended a six-match winless run in the competition, which had featured four defeats and two draws.

Vagner Mancini's side also stand out for their high number of bookings. They have picked up 22 yellow cards in 11 Serie A matches, the highest total in the competition.

Bragantino are the favourites to win, with Remo having failed to triumph in 12 of their last 14 matches. Also weighing against the Para club is their recent away form, with five defeats in their last six fixtures on the road. On top of that, the hosts have good prospects of opening the scoring, having struck first in four of their last five outings.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Remo, for their part, are experiencing their most difficult season since returning to Serie A. The Leao Azul sit 18th with eight points from 11 rounds, inside the relegation zone alongside Chapecoense, who also have eight, and Mirassol, who prop up the table on six.

Leo Conde's side have not won in the Brasileirao since round nine and are on a three-match winless run in the competition, with a 1-1 draw against Vasco at the Mangueirao, a goalless draw with Gremio and a 2-0 defeat to Santos.

Midweek brought a further blow. Remo were knocked out of the Copa Norte after losing 2-1 to Serie D side Aguia de Marabaa in a comeback defeat, despite fielding most of their regulars.

Patrick de Paula opened the scoring, but the side conceded an equaliser in the first half before shipping the winner in the 41st minute of the second half.

With just four points from four matches in the regional tournament, the club registered their worst ever Copa Norte campaign and were eliminated with a round to spare.

Bragantino Brasileiro form:

L L L W W L

Bragantino form (all competitions):

L W W L L W

Remo Brasileiro form:

L L W L D D

Remo form (all competitions):

D L D W D L

Team News

Bragantino's treatment room is full. Centre forward Eduardo Sasha remains sidelined with an ankle injury. Davi Gomes suffered a cruciate ligament injury and is not expected back until the end of the year, in December.

Goalkeeper Fabricio sprained his ankle and has no set return date. Completing the list of absentees, Guzman Rodriguez and Vanderlan are also confirmed to miss out.

Remo, on the other hand, arrive in a slightly better shape. For the moment, the only confirmed absentee is Eduardo Melo, who is recovering from a thigh injury.

Midfielder Vitor Bueno has recovered from a thigh problem and is expected to be in the squad. Yago Pikachu returns from suspension and is an option for Leo Conde.

Bragantino possible starting lineup:

Thiago Volpi; Andres Hurtado, Alix Vinicius, Gustavo Marques, Juninho Capixaba; Gabriel, Matheus Fernandes, Nacho Sosa; Lucas Barbosa, Vinicinho, Isidro Pitta. Manager: Vagner Mancini.

Remo possible starting lineup:

Marcelo Rangel; Marcelinho, Marllon, Tchamba, Mayk; Jose Welison (Leo Picco), David Braga, Patrick (Yago Pikachu), Alef Manga, Gabriel Taliari. Manager: Leo Conde.

We say: Bragantino 2-1 Remo

Bragantino head into this clash as favourites both to secure the win and to open the scoring against Remo. The hosts can capitalise on their opponents’ poor form, with Remo winless in their last two matches, while Massa Bruta have claimed three victories from their previous five outings.

That said, the visitors may still offer some resistance, but Bragantino’s greater consistency and attacking edge should see them take control and edge the contest by at least a one-goal margin.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.