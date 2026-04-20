Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa delivers update on Bernabeu future as Spaniard targets seven wins

By Matt Law | 20 Apr 2026 11:18 , Last updated: 20 Apr 2026 11:20

Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa has said that he is "not worried" about his future and is only focused on helping Los Blancos enjoy a strong end to the campaign.

Arbeloa is unlikely to continue as Real Madrid manager beyond the end of the season, with the capital giants currently being linked with a number of high-profile names.

The Spaniard took charge of Real Madrid in January following the departure of Xabi Alonso, but Los Blancos are facing another season without a major trophy, having been knocked out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich at the quarter-final stage.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are second in the La Liga table, nine points behind leaders Barcelona.

Los Blancos will look to cut the gap to six points when they face Alaves on Tuesday night, and Arbeloa has said that finishing the season with seven wins is his sole focus, rather than any matters related to his future in the dugout.

© Iconsport / Zuma

Real Madrid are expected to replace Arbeloa this summer

"It’s not my decision to make. I’m not worried about my future at all. I’m worried about these seven matches, and especially tomorrow’s," Arbeloa told reporters.

"These are club decisions. I have direct communication with the club every week and we have a great relationship, but the only future I’m concerned about is tomorrow. These seven matches are more important than they might seem. We have to prove ourselves tomorrow.

“Two seasons without winning anything. Real Madrid are the club where things usually go right. There are times when things don’t, but the mentality of this club is always to look to the future.

“At Real Madrid, losing isn’t acceptable, but neither is winning, because we know the demands of this club and we always have to look to the future to win. We have to win the seven remaining matches.”

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Real Madrid are facing another season without a major trophy

Should Arbeloa lose his job with the first team, it is likely that he would drop back down to his managerial role with Real Madrid Castilla.

“I have always done what I believed I should do, and I have never put myself before the club or the players. I can only thank the club for their support and the trust they have placed in me. Everything I have said has been from the bottom of my heart," added Arbeloa.

“It’s not the same arriving mid-season, that’s clear, especially with circumstances like injuries. But something that’s obvious to me doesn’t need further reflection.

“We have a great squad. I don’t think we need a complete overhaul to compete for titles. We’ll fight to win again.”

Ex-Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp, USA's Mauricio Pochettino, former Los Blancos head coach Zinedine Zidane, France's Didier Deschamps, Germany's Julian Nagelsmann and Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola are all believed to be on Real Madrid's managerial shortlist.