Preview: Charlton Athletic vs Ipswich Town - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 20 Apr 2026 10:47

Ipswich Town square off against Charlton Athletic on Wednesday night looking for the win that they need to strengthen their bid for promotion to the Premier League.

At a time when the Tractor Boys sit in second position in the Championship table, Charlton are in 19th place and realistically one win away from sealing survival in the second tier for another 12 months.

Match preview

After recently accumulating 10 points from four matches and having games in hand on their rivals, there was the perception that Ipswich would cruise to the second automatic place.

Instead, Kieran McKenna has witnessed his side earn just one point from their last two fixtures, requiring a late penalty to secure a 2-2 draw with rival Middlesbrough on Sunday.

The Tractor Boys were on the verge of being passed by the North-East outfit before Jack Clarke scored his 15th goal of the season from the penalty spot.

Nevertheless, while Ipswich's game in hand could still prove decisive, there are now just three points separating second and fifth, with Ipswich still to travel to a relentless Southampton that trail them by one point.

Ipswich now have a run of three consecutive away fixtures. They have won just eight of their 20 such games during 2025-26, with their return of 29 points from 20 contests the 10th-best return in the Championship.

© Imago / Focus Images

As for Charlton, they have been on a dismal run of form at The Valley, losing five of their most recent six encounters on familiar territory.

Furthermore, Nathan Jones' team have failed to win any of their last six Championship games, only accumulating three points during that period.

However, Charlton require just one point to ensure that they finish no lower than 22nd place and one more victory would guarantee survival. There is also the possibility of 20th-placed West Bromwich Albion being docked points for breaching financial regulations.

From Jones' perspective, he will want his Addicks side to end the campaign on a high note, with the 1-1 draw at Sheffield Wednesday a considerable disappointment.

Despite their recent poor form, Charlton have not conceded more than two goals in a Championship fixture for 11 games.

Charlton Athletic Championship form:

D L L D L D

Ipswich Town Championship form:

W D W W L D

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Despite the extra day of recovery, Jones may prefer to freshen up his Charlton XI for this contest.

Collins Sichenje, Joe Rankin-Costello and Miles Leaburn are all alternatives to come into the team.

Previous first-choice goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski could also come into consideration for a recall between the sticks after Will Mannion's error led to Sheffield Wednesday's equaliser. However, it may be deemed that he still has credit in the bank from previous performances.

Meanwhile, McKenna is likely to make several alterations to his Ipswich side, including recalling Clarke for either Kasey McAteer or Jaden Philogene.

Dan Neil, Sindre Egeli and George Hirst could also return to the starting lineup, McKenna also taking into account that his team face another midweek game next week.

Wes Burns is pushing for a return to the squad after being left out on Sunday due to injury.

Charlton Athletic possible starting lineup:

Mannion; Sichenje, Jones, Bell; Clarke, Docherty, Coady, Carey, Chambers; Dykes, Leaburn

Ipswich Town possible starting lineup:

Walton; Furlong, O'Shea, Greaves, Davis; Matusiwa, Neil; McAteer, Nunez, Clarke; Hirst

We say: Charlton Athletic 1-2 Ipswich Town

With Charlton able to play with a certain level of freedom at The Valley, that could benefit the Addicks as they bid to confirm their Championship spot for next season. However, Ipswich's superior quality in the final third could prove decisive here, even if a pivotal goal comes during the closing stages.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.