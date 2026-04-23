Preview: West Bromwich Albion vs Ipswich Town - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 23 Apr 2026 12:48 , Last updated: 23 Apr 2026 12:48

Looking to record three consecutive wins, in-form West Bromwich Albion host Ipswich Town at The Hawthorns in the Championship on Saturday.

The Baggies enjoyed a marvellous three-goal success over Watford earlier in the week, whilst the Tractor Boys picked up maximum points at the home of Charlton Athletic.

Match preview

Since a sobering 2-1 defeat at relegation rivals Oxford United on February 28, West Brom have strung together a miraculous nine-game unbeaten run (W4 D5) to all-but secure their Championship safety.

Barring a heavy points deduction due to an alleged breach of the EFL's profitability and sustainability rules, the Baggies will be plying their trade in the second tier next term after Tuesday's comfortable victory over Watford.

Issac Price and Daryl Dike put the hosts two goals ahead at The Hawthorns against the disinterested Hornets, before right-back Danny Imray netted his maiden strike for West Brom in the second period.

Now on a mission to seal three straight second-tier wins for the first time since the days of Carlos Corberan in September 2024, Albion are sitting relatively pretty in 18th spot, eight points above 22nd-placed Oxford.

Since a two-goal loss to champions Coventry City on February 21, West Brom have enjoyed a six-match unbeaten run (W2 D4) at their Black Country base, collecting a respectable tally of 10 points.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Whilst West Brom may have already reached their goal with two matches of their regular season remaining, Ipswich Town are still in the heat of the race for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

The collection of just a single point across fixtures with Portsmouth and Middlesbrough dented the Tractor Boys' hopes of a top-two finish, however, Wednesday night's trip to the capital provided a major shot in the arm.

Responding from an early setback as Greg Docherty put Charlton ahead inside the opening minute of the contest, Ipswich managed a comeback success courtesy of efforts from former Baggies man Darnell Furlong and winger Jaden Philogene.

After picking up their 22nd victory of the 2025-26 campaign, Kieran McKenna's side are sitting in second place in the Championship table, level on points with Millwall in third spot, with the Lions having crucially played a game more than the East Anglians.

Only appearing off the bench for 20 minutes at The Valley earlier in the week, 15-strike Jack Clarke is Ipswich's leading marksman this term, with the ex-Sunderland star netting the only goal when the Tractor Boys met West Brom at Portman Road back in October.

West Bromwich Albion Championship form:

W D D D W W

Ipswich Town Championship form:

D W W L D W

Team News

© Imago

West Brom remain without the services of club captain Jed Wallace, who is set to be sidelined for the remainder of the season with a calf problem.

Suffering a broken leg at Oxford in February, Mikey Johnston will return to action for the Baggies next season.

In the midst of a four-game streak of clean sheets, the hosts are set to continue with a centre-back pairing of Nat Phillips and American George Campbell.

Ipswich have a few West Brom alumni in their medical room at the moment, including left-back Conor Townsend (knee).

Remembered in a more negative light by those of an Albion persuasion, goalkeeper David Button (hamstring) is also out of action for the Tractor Boys.

West Bromwich Albion possible starting lineup:

O'Leary; Imray, Phillips, Campbell, Styles; Molumby, Diakite, Mowatt, Price; Dike, Maja

Ipswich Town possible starting lineup:

Walton; Furlong, O'Shea, Greaves, Johnson; Matusiwa, Taylor, McAteer, Mehmeti, Philogene; Azon

We say: West Bromwich Albion 1-2 Ipswich Town

With safety basically secured, West Brom could take their foot off the gas at The Hawthorns on Saturday.

That would open to the door for Ipswich to claim back-to-back wins in their intense pursuit of Premier League football.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.