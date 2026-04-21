Can Leicester City be relegated from the Championship today?

By Darren Plant | 21 Apr 2026 00:00 , Last updated: 21 Apr 2026 00:00

Leicester City could be relegated from the Championship on Tuesday, depending on the result of their game against Hull City.

The Foxes have endured a dismal campaign in what is their first year since dropping out of the Premier League.

As well as winning just one Championship fixture since January 6, a recent six-point deduction for breaching financial regulations has left Gary Rowett's side sitting in 23rd place in the Championship table.

After losing 1-0 at relegation rivals Portsmouth on Saturday, Leicester are now in a position where they could be confirmed as a League One club on Tuesday evening.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

How can Leicester be relegated from the Championship?

Prior to the next batch of fixtures, Leicester are eight points adrift of safety with three matches remaining.

Therefore, failure to overcome Hull at the King Power Stadium would lead to their relegation being confirmed.

However, a scenario could play out where even a Leicester win may still see them drop down to the third tier of English football.

For that to materialise, Blackburn Rovers would need to beat Sheffield United, West Bromwich Albion overcome Watford and Charlton Athletic avoid defeat to Ipswich Town.

That said, with two of those games taking place on Wednesday, Leicester cannot be relegated on Tuesday if they beat Hull.

© Imago

Why possible West Brom points deduction may not impact Leicester

Teams scrapping for relegation have been boosted by the news that West Brom could potentially be docked points for breaching financial regulations.

With the Baggies sitting five points clear of the bottom three, it feels imperative that they further extend their current eight-match unbeaten streak.

Nevertheless, with 21st-placed Blackburn already eight points clear of Leicester, the East Midlands outfit would need to win their concluding three games to have a chance of overtaking Rovers.

Intriguingly, Leicester travel to Blackburn on the final day of the season, and two Leicester wins and Blackburn losing to Sheffield United would set up a mammoth showdown at Ewood Park on May 2.