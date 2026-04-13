Championship relegation battle: West Bromwich Albion hit by EFL PSR charge, potential for points deduction

By Darren Plant | 13 Apr 2026 11:57 , Last updated: 13 Apr 2026 13:04

West Bromwich Albion have been charged by the EFL for an alleged breach of their profit and sustainability regulations.

The Baggies have been battling to avoid relegation to League One for a number of months, their fortunes only improving since appointing James Morrison as interim head coach.

A return of 11 points from seven matches (W2 D5) has moved West Brom into a position where they sit in 20th place in the Championship table, two points above the bottom three.

However, as per a report in The Telegraph, the club has been charged for breaking financial rules relating to the 2024-25 campaign.

West Bromwich Albion acknowledges media reports relating to the club’s compliance with the EFL’s Profitability & Sustainability (P&S) rules.



The club considers that it has fully complied with the P&S rules. The club will continue to co-operate with the EFL’s Club Financial… pic.twitter.com/shY5EXS5CB — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) April 13, 2026

Could West Brom face Championship points deduction?

Leicester City were docked six points earlier this season for breaching financial regulations and it was recently revealed that they had failed with an appeal.

As a result, similar punishment is a realistic possibility, depending on the severity of the rule breach.

The report claims that West Brom chiefs are bidding for any punishment to be applied to the 2026-27 campaign, rather than this season.

Whether that is a possibility remains unclear, but their relegation rivals will all be paying a close eye to developments.

There are just seven points separating 19th-placed Blackburn Rovers and Leicester in 23rd position.

West Brom will drop down to 21st spot if Portsmouth beat Ipswich Town at Fratton Park on Tuesday night.

Blackburn will also move five points clear of West Brom if they can overcome Southampton on the South coast.

Next up for West Brom is a trip to Deepdale to face Preston North End on Saturday afternoon.