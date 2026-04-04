Preview: Blackburn Rovers vs West Bromwich Albion - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 04 Apr 2026 17:12 , Last updated: 04 Apr 2026 17:12

Looking to extend their respective unbeaten runs, Blackburn Rovers and West Bromwich Albion lock horns at Ewood Park in the Championship on Monday.

Rovers picked up a hard-fought away victory at Birmingham City last time out, whilst the Baggies were forced to share the spoils with playoff-chasing Wrexham at The Hawthorns.

Match preview

Returning from his role as Northern Ireland manager during the international break, Blackburn Rovers boss Michael O'Neill silenced the noise surrounding his controversial dual duties, leading his club side to a beating of Birmingham.

Rovers became only the third Championship club to pick up maximum points at St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park in 2025-26, with a solitary strike from Todd Cantwell winning the afternoon for the visitors.

Threading through the pass for the ex-Rangers attacker to score in the Second City, Blackburn forward Ryoya Morishita moved up to eight league assists during an impressive debut campaign, trailing only four men in the division's playmaking charts.

Aiming to stretch their unbeaten streak to four matches in the heat of a second-tier relegation dogfight, O'Neill's troops sit 19th in the Championship table, six points above 22nd-placed Leicester City.

Collecting a mere 19 points from 20 Ewood Park clashes this season so far, Blackburn possess the second-worst home record in the division behind bottom side Sheffield Wednesday (5), who are already preparing for life in League One.

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It is undeniable that West Brom's recovery from the wretched reign of former boss Eric Ramsay continued on Friday, however, the Baggies will not be completely satisfied by the manner in which they extended their undefeated run to five Championship contests.

After Josh Maja held his nerve from the penalty spot in the 38th minute to score in consecutive home matches, Albion were cruising and deservingly two goals ahead against Wrexham, who managed a second-half comeback to snatch a point.

Losing just one of their past seven second-tier battles (W2 D4), James Morrison's men have jumped slightly clear of immediate relegation fears, with Monday's visitors sitting four points ahead of the bottom three at the 40-match mark.

After their uninspiring goalless draw at Ewood Park last season under Carlos Corberan, West Brom will be looking for a more energetic display this time around, when the Baggies could make it back-to-back away successes.

Arguably the standout result of Morrison's brief interim stint to date, Albion picked up their first away league victory in 2026 last time out on the road at Ashton Gate, where a George Campbell effort defeated Bristol City.

Blackburn Rovers Championship form:

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West Bromwich Albion Championship form:

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Team News

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Making his first Championship appearance since November at Birmingham on Friday, Blackburn's Scott Wharton could be asked to go again at Ewood Park amid an injury crisis.

In the absence of first-choice defender Hayden Carter (hamstring), 19-year-old Tom Atcheson is set for an extended spell in the team.

Morrison's 4-4-2 system is suiting a West Brom squad previously devoid of confidence and without the services of key attackers Mikey Johnston (leg) and Karlan Grant (hamstring).

The Baggies were dealt another fitness blow at the beginning of this month, with Jed Wallace sidelined for a number of weeks due to a calf injury.

As a result, Aston Villa loanee Jamaldeen Jimoh-Aloba is set to continue on the right flank for the visitors to Ewood Park.

Blackburn Rovers possible starting lineup:

Toth; Atcheson, Wharton, McLoughlin; Alebiosu, Forshaw, Baradji, Pickering; Morishita, Cantwell; Ohashi

West Bromwich Albion possible starting lineup:

Griffiths; Imray, Phillips, Campbell, Styles; Jimoh-Aloba, Molumby, Diakite, Price; Heggebo, Maja

We say: Blackburn Rovers 1-1 West Bromwich Albion

With a host of first-team stars in the medical room, Blackburn's stretched squad may struggle to replicate the performance level that allowed them to win at Birmingham on Friday.

West Brom were disappointed to let three points slip from their grasp versus Wrexham and could be forced to settle for another draw at Ewood Park.

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