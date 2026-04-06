Monday's Championship predictions and previews including Hull City vs. Coventry City

Today's Championship predictions include Coventry City's trip to face Hull City at the MKM Stadium and Ipswich Town playing host to Birmingham City at Portman Road.
Portsmouth vs. Oxford United (12.30pm)
Portsmouth and Oxford United will go toe-to-toe in Monday's relegation six-pointer at Fratton Park.
Pompey are hovering just above the Championship relegation zone, while the U's are just one point adrift in 23rd position.
We say: Portsmouth 1-1 Oxford United
With just a point seperating the two sides, we expect Monday's fixture to be a close-fought contest, especially considering the stakes in relation to the Championship relegation battle.
Both teams will be desperate to claim all three points, but equally, they will know how costly a loss could be in their respective survival bids, and we think that fear could contribute to a score draw.
Click here to read our full match preview for Portsmouth vs. Oxford United, including team news and predicted lineups
Millwall vs. Norwich (1pm)
Promotion hopefuls Millwall will welcome Norwich City to The Den for Monday's Championship encounter.
The Lions currently occupy second spot in the Championship table, while the Canaries head into the Easter Monday clash in 11th position.
We say: Millwall 2-1 Norwich City
While Norwich are playing for league position, Millwall are chasing the incentive of Premier League football, and we think that extra motivation could prove to be the difference in Monday's encounter.
Click here to read our full match preview for Millwall and Norwich City, including team news and predicted lineups
Blackburn Rovers vs. West Bromwich Albion (3pm)
Looking to extend their respective unbeaten runs, Blackburn Rovers and West Bromwich Albion lock horns at Ewood Park in the Championship on Monday.
Rovers picked up a hard-fought away victory at Birmingham City last time out, whilst the Baggies were forced to share the spoils with playoff-chasing Wrexham at The Hawthorns.
We say: Blackburn Rovers 1-1 West Bromwich Albion
With a host of first-team stars in the medical room, Blackburn's stretched squad may struggle to replicate the performance level that allowed them to win at Birmingham on Friday.
West Brom were disappointed to let three points slip from their grasp versus Wrexham and could be forced to settle for another draw at Ewood Park.
Click here to read our full match preview for Blackburn Rovers vs. West Bromwich Albion, including team news and predicted lineups
Bristol City vs. Sheffield United (3pm)
In their second game under the management of Roy Hodgson and their second outing of the Easter Weekend, Bristol City will welcome Sheffield United to Ashton Gate on Monday.
The two sides sit just three points apart in the bottom half of the Championship table, after the hosts won their first game under Hodgson on Friday while the visitors were held to a draw by Swansea City.
We say: Bristol City 2-2 Sheffield United
Monday's game promises to be an intriguing one at Ashton Gate, with Bristol City resurgent under Roy Hodgson and the visitors once again struggling for form despite their quality.
The hosts' mounting defensive injury issues are a concern, though, and may be punished by the likes of Cannon, Bamford, Hamer and O'Hare in a high-scoring battle.
Click here to read our full match preview of Bristol City vs. Sheffield United, including team news and predicted lineups
Derby County vs. Stoke City (3pm)
Battling to keep their playoff dreams alive, Derby County welcome Midlands counterparts Stoke City to Pride Park for a Championship contest on Monday.
The Rams narrowly lost out during a five-goal thriller with Coventry City on Friday, whilst the Potters made light work of League One-bound Sheffield Wednesday on home soil.
We say: Derby County 2-0 Stoke City
Striving for a fifth straight home victory, Derby will be desperate to make amends following defeat at Coventry on Friday.
Stoke's success over Sheffield Wednesday was pleasant but cannot be used as reasoning to argue for an away win at Pride Park.
Click here to read our full match preview of Derby County vs. Stoke City, including team news and predicted lineups
Ipswich Town vs. Birmingham City (3pm)
Still with their top-two fate in their own hands, Ipswich Town welcome out-of-form Birmingham City to Portman Road for a Championship clash on Monday.
The Tractor Boys take to the pitch for the first time since the March international break in East Anglia, whereas Blues are looking to make amends after Friday's defeat to Blackburn Rovers.
We say: Ipswich Town 2-0 Birmingham City
With an extended break under their belt, Ipswich should be ready to put Birmingham to the sword at Portman Road.
Blues are on the metaphorical beach and do not look like causing an upset on their East Anglian travels.
Click here to read our full match preview for Ipswich Town vs. Birmingham City, including team news and predicted lineups
Preston North End vs. Queens Park Rangers (3pm)
Queens Park Rangers will be aiming for a fourth consecutive victory when they take on Preston North End on Monday.
The R's are sitting in 10th spot in the Championship table, while the visitors are three points worse off in 15th position.
We say: Preston North End 1-2 Queens Park Rangers
QPR will be full of confidence after winning each of their last three matches, and having enjoyed success in recent away games against Preston, we think the R's will do enough to leave Deepdale with maximum points.
Click here to read our full match preview for Preston North End vs. Queens Park Rangers, including team news and predicted lineups
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Leicester City (3pm)
Aiming to boost their Championship survival hopes in the second game of the Easter Weekend, Leicester City will head to Hillsborough on Monday to take on Sheffield Wednesday.
The hosts remain confined to the foot of the Championship table on -6 points with six league games remaining before dropping to League One, while a draw on Friday leaves the visitors 22nd and one point adrift of safety.
We say: Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Leicester City
Despite Leicester's struggles throughout the entire season and in recent weeks, we cannot see Sheffield Wednesday - coming towards the end of a gruelling campaign in which they have struggled to compete - having enough to prevent the visitors' abundance of quality from seeing them to a three-point haul at Hillsborough.
Click here to read our full match preview for Sheffield Wednesday vs. Leicester City, including team news and predicted lineups
Watford vs. Charlton Athletic (3pm)
We say: Watford 1-1 Charlton Athletic
Watford have been strong at Vicarage Road this season and are expected to find the net against Charlton Athletic, who have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last three matches.
The visitors will be targeting a league double over their rivals, but this contest appears finely balanced, and a draw could well be on the cards.
Click here to read our full match preview for Watford vs. Charlton Athletic, including team news and predicted lineups
Swansea City vs. Middlesbrough (5.30pm)
Middlesbrough will look to save their faltering Championship campaign on Monday, when they travel to play Swansea City at Swansea.com Stadium.
The 16th-placed Swans earned their 53rd point of the season when they drew 3-3 with Sheffield United on Friday, while Middlesbrough dropped to third after losing 2-1 against Millwall on the same date, remaining on 71 points.
We say: Swansea City 2-1 Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough created enough chances to beat Millwall last time out, but their poor overall record in front of goal cannot be ignored.
The visitors will also be facing a team that have often flourished at home, so it would not be surprising if Swansea managed to claim another three points.
Click here to read our full match preview for Swansea City vs. Middlesbrough, including team news and predicted lineups
Hull City vs. Coventry City (8pm)
Coventry City face Hull City at the MKM Stadium on Easter Monday looking to move ever closer to Premier League promotion.
At a time when the Sky Blues sit at the top of the Championship table, Hull are in fifth position, four points clear of seventh-placed Southampton in the race for the playoffs.
We say: Hull City 2-2 Coventry City
While we can only see goals in this contest, it is open to debate who will score more. Despite Hull's inconsistency at home, they have the quality to trouble the leaders, and Coventry may be prepared to take a share of the spoils in what should be an entertaining fixture.
Click here to read our full match preview for Hull City vs. Coventry City, including team news and predicted lineups