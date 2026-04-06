Monday's Championship predictions and previews including Hull City vs. Coventry City

Portsmouth and Oxford United will go toe-to-toe in Monday's relegation six-pointer at Fratton Park.

Pompey are hovering just above the Championship relegation zone, while the U's are just one point adrift in 23rd position.

With just a point seperating the two sides, we expect Monday's fixture to be a close-fought contest, especially considering the stakes in relation to the Championship relegation battle.

Both teams will be desperate to claim all three points, but equally, they will know how costly a loss could be in their respective survival bids, and we think that fear could contribute to a score draw.

Click here to read our full match preview for Portsmouth vs. Oxford United, including team news and predicted lineups