Chelsea transfer news: Blues in contact over 'surprise' move for former Liverpool forward

By Darren Plant | 07 Apr 2026 13:00

Chelsea reportedly hold an interest in signing former Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez during the summer transfer window.

The Uruguay international only departed Anfield for Al-Hilal last year having dropped down the pecking order under Arne Slot.

However, the 26-year-old is already expected to leave the Saudi Arabian outfit, a consequence of being replaced by Karim Benzema in their league squad for the second half of the campaign.

Although he has nine goals and five assists from 24 appearances, Nunez's stint with Al-Hilal is likely to come to an end once the transfer market reopens in June.

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea have started monitoring the situation as they contemplate how to handle their number nine options for 2026-27.

© Imago

Nunez becomes option for Chelsea?

The report alleges that Nunez's representatives are already weighing up potential options in Europe.

Furthermore, Nunez is prepared to take a wage-cut in order to secure a move to a club that he feels is best for him at this stage of his career.

Meanwhile, Chelsea officials have reportedly already spoken to Nunez's camp to determine whether he is a realistic option for the summer.

Nunez contributed 25 goals and 16 assists from his 95 Premier League appearances for Liverpool.

Al-Hilal paid an initial £46.2m to sign Nunez and would likely look to recoup a similar fee if they are to give the green light to a sale.

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

Is Chelsea chasing Nunez realistic?

At this point in time, Joao Pedro is in line to be Chelsea's first-choice striker next season, with Emanuel Emegha due to arrive from Strasbourg as competition.

That said, should Chelsea qualify for European competition next season, a third centre-forward will be required when two Blues strikers could move elsewhere.

Although Liam Delap is currently second choice under Liam Rosenior, the Englishman continues to struggle for form.

Marc Guiu appears highly likely to be sold or loaned out during the summer transfer window.

However, Nunez may still find himself third choice if he moves to Stamford Bridge. Therefore, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur could be viewed as more realistic options.