Aston Villa lineup vs. Bologna: Predicted XI for Europa League quarter-final

By Jonathan O'Shea | 07 Apr 2026 12:13 , Last updated: 07 Apr 2026 12:16

After beating Bologna twice in less than two seasons, Aston Villa will reconvene with the Italian side at Stadio Dall’Ara, as the familiar pair get their Europa League quarter-final tie under way on Thursday.

The Birmingham club have been enjoying a rare break, with internationals and the FA Cup taking over since they last played a competitive fixture, and Unai Emery should have most of his squad available to choose from.

Long-term absentee Boubacar Kamara is still ruled out, while Ross Barkley is ineligible after being omitted from Villa’s UEFA squad list, and Jadon Sancho sustained a shoulder injury in last week’s friendly against Elche.

Otherwise, everyone should be fit and ready, so Emery is set to select his preferred lineup for the first leg in Emilia-Romagna.

Partnering either Amadou Onana or Douglas Luiz, Belgian playmaker Youri Tielemans could make his first start since spending several weeks on the sidelines.

Having scored in both previous games against Bologna, fit-again captain John McGinn will almost certainly feature in midfield, with Morgan Rogers also likely to start behind lone frontman Ollie Watkins.

After his last-16 strike against Lille, the latter is still favourite to beat Tammy Abraham to selection, despite enduring a downturn at club level and missing out on the last England squad.

Aston Villa possible starting lineup: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Onana, Tielemans; McGinn, Buendia, Rogers; Watkins