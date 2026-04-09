Preview: Leicester City vs Swansea City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 09 Apr 2026 21:27

Moving even closer to an unthinkable relegation, Leicester City welcome Swansea City to the King Power Stadium for a Championship clash on Saturday.

The Foxes did not earn the result that they expected at Sheffield Wednesday on Easter Monday, whereas the Swans picked up a respectable point against Middlesbrough.

Match preview

Former Premier League champions Leicester City are staring down the barrel of back-to-back relegations into League One following an embarrassing share of the spoils with bottom side Sheffield Wednesday on Easter Monday.

The wounded Foxes became only the sixth of 21 teams to drop points at Hillsborough in 2025-26, with a late equaliser from substitute Jordan Ayew required to prevent the Owls' maiden home victory of a wretched campaign.

In complete truth, Leicester's season has not been much better as they face an almighty fight for survival over the next month, with Gary Rowett's side sitting 22nd in the Championship table, a single point from safety.

Winning just one of their past 16 matches across all competitions, the Foxes have endured an awful 2026 to date, picking up only two second-tier triumphs since the beginning of the calendar year.

Perhaps a reason for cautious optimism ahead of Saturday, both of those 2026 victories arrived at the King Power Stadium, where Leicester battled to a respectable point against Preston North End last time out.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Swansea currently belong to a five-team cohort in the middle of the division who have nothing tangible left to play for this season, with midtable mediocrity seemingly a certainty for the Welsh outfit.

Despite his team tumbling towards an uninspiring finish to 2025-26, Zan Vipotnik remains a standout star in the Championship, leading the division's Golden Boot race with 20 goals from 39 appearances.

The super Slovenian bagged his fourth competitive brace of 2026 in the 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough in South Wales on Monday afternoon, when Kim Hellberg's side were dealt a blow to their hopes of automatic promotion.

Since back-to-back triumphs at the beginning of March, Swansea have endured a four-match winless run (D2 L2), meaning that they have slumped to 15th place in the Championship rankings.

Familiar foes in the Premier League during the 2010s, Leicester and Swansea have shared the pitch on three occasions in the second tier since October 2023, with the Foxes winning all of those encounters by 3-1 scorelines.

Leicester City Championship form:

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Swansea City Championship form:

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Team News

© Imago / Sportimage

After missing both of his side's matches over Easter, Leicester's Jordan James is a slight doubt for Saturday because of a heel injury.

The Foxes remain without the services of left-back Victor Kristiansen, who picked up a knee problem in February.

Last featuring for Leicester when Enzo Maresca was at the helm in 2024, Harry Souttar is battling back from a long-term absence.

Showing signs of potential during his debut campaign in England, Swansea's Zeidane Inoussa is currently sidelined due to a back injury.

Leicester City possible starting lineup:

Stolarczyk; Pereira, Okoli, Lascelles, Thomas; Skipp, Winks, Fatawu, Mukasa, Mavididi; Ayew

Swansea City possible starting lineup:

Vigouroux; Parker, Cabango, Burgess, Tymon; Cullen, Franco, Fulton, Widell, Eom; Vipotnik

We say: Leicester City 2-1 Swansea City

After an Easter Monday horrorshow at Hillsborough, Leicester simply must respond this weekend against Swansea.

The Swans are theoretically there for the taking, given that their campaign has already petered out.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.