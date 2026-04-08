Leicester City learn Championship points-deduction fate after appeal

By Darren Plant | 08 Apr 2026 16:31

Leicester City have lost their appeal against a six-point deduction from their total in the Championship table.

The Foxes received the sanction in February after they were found to have breached financial regulations in the Premier League during the 2023-24 season.

At the time, Leicester released a statement to brand the punishment as 'disproportionate', a clear hint that they would launch an appeal.

As a result of the decision, their position in the Championship standings went from 17th to 20th, and they now sit in 22nd place with five matches remaining.

In a statement, Leicester acknowledged that they would focus their efforts on the pitch as they bid to avoid a second successive relegation.

"A challenging period"

Leicester said: "We acknowledge that an independent Commission’s decision to recommend a six-point deduction on the club this season has been upheld by an independent Appeal Board.

"The decision relates to our profit and sustainability position for the three-year period to June 2024 and is accepted by the club.

LEICESTER CITY'S REMAINING FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP FIXTURES April 11 - Swansea City (h) April 18 - Portsmouth (a) April 21 - Hull City (h) April 24 - Millwall (h) May 2 - Blackburn Rovers (a)

"With the matter now at an end and five games of the season remaining, everyone at the club is fully focused on the matches in front of us and on shaping the outcome of our season through our results on the pitch.

"We know this has been a challenging period, and we thank our supporters for the backing they continue to give the team. The responsibility now is to ensure these remaining games are approached with the focus and intent our current situation demands."

Six-way relegation scrap

The teams between 18th and 23rd position are separated by eight points.

Meanwhile, Leicester are four points adrift of 20th-placed West Bromwich Albion. Perhaps most notably, they still have to play fellow relegation candidates Portsmouth and Blackburn Rovers.