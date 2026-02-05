Leicester City hit by major Championship points deduction after EFL ruling

By Darren Plant | 05 Feb 2026 18:05

Leicester City have been dragged into a Championship relegation battle after being docked six points by the EFL.

The Foxes have known since May that punishment for a profit and sustainability rules breach was to come at some point in 2025-26.

Marti Cifuentes was recently sacked as head coach with the club sitting in the bottom half of the Championship table.

As such, Leicester pushed through a number of deals on transfer deadline day in a move that they hope will help them avoid a second successive relegation.

However, the East Midlands outfit now only sit outside of the bottom three on goal difference.

How have Leicester responded?

An official statement from Leicester read: "In late 2025, an Independent Commission heard a case brought by the Premier League against Leicester City Football Club for alleged breaches of profitability and sustainability rules for the three-year period ending June 2024.

"The action was brought by the Premier League after an initial investigation was passed on by the EFL, as the Club was competing in the EFL Championship during the applicable season and promoted upon its conclusion.

"The Commission’s decision can be found and a summary. The Club has responded with the following statement:

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

"It is with disappointment that Leicester City acknowledges the Independent Commission’s decision and the Club will use the time available to consider its next steps.

"While the Commission’s findings significantly reduced the unprecedented scale of the sanction originally sought by the Premier League, the recommendation remains disproportionate and does not adequately reflect the mitigating factors presented, the importance of which cannot be overstated given the potential impact on our sporting ambitions this season.

"We appreciate the Commission’s agreement with the Club’s position that compliance for FY24 should be assessed over a 36-month period – an important point both for the period in question, but also in providing the Club with certainty on its PSR/P&S compliance for FY25. The panel also agreed there were no aggravating factors which should be applied to the sanction, which is something the Club had maintained throughout, and acknowledged the Club demonstrated a positive trend in its finances in FY24.

"We are now reviewing the decision in full and considering the options available to us. We remain committed to engaging constructively and ensuring that any action is fair, proportionate and determined through the appropriate processes."

What next for Leicester?

While an appeal may eventually be lodged, Leicester must focus on matters on the pitch when they remain without a permanent manager.

Championship fixtures against Birmingham City and Southampton are on the horizon on February 7 and February 10 respectively.

Now sitting level on points with 22nd-placed West Bromwich Albion, Leicester could find themselves in the bottom three should they not bounce back in that upcoming double-header.

With away fixtures at Stoke City and Middlesbrough to come before the end of February, it feels imperative that a decision is made with regards to a new permanent boss.