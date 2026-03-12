Preview: Leicester City vs Queens Park Rangers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 12 Mar 2026 12:06

Aiming to record back-to-back home wins this week, Leicester City welcome struggling Queens Park Rangers to the King Power Stadium for a Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

The Foxes picked up a rare clean sheet during the win over Bristol City last time out, whilst the R's struggled massively in the Second City against Birmingham City.

Match preview

Following an astonishing 31-game run, Leicester City secured their first clean sheet since late September on Tuesday night, when Gary Rowett enjoyed his maiden victory as head coach at the fifth attempt.

The Foxes did all of their goalscoring damage in the first half to end a 13-match winless run across all competitions, with centre-back Ben Nelson netting his first of the campaign before Abdul Fatawu fired home his ninth.

Now on a mission to pick up consecutive second-tier triumphs for the first time since November, Leicester have jumped out of the relegation zone courtesy of maximum points versus the Robins, sitting ahead of Rowett's former employers Oxford United on goal difference.

The 52-year-old Championship expert was brought to the East Midlands to steady a sinking ship hit by a six-point deduction, with the ex-Birmingham City boss losing just one of his five matches in charge to date, collecting a respectable six points along the way.

After ending their wait for victory earlier in the week, the ex-Premier League champions are now in search of consistency as they look to avoid an unthinkable relegation to League One, with Saturday's hosts last enjoying back-to-back home league wins in January.

After a first-half performance at St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park that was described as 'embarrassing' by under-pressure manager Julien Stephan, it was to the surprise of no one that Queens Park Rangers suffered their fourth straight Championship defeat.

The R's have now lost each of their past four second-tier battles by an aggregate scoreline of 12-0, with the London club lasting enduring a similar spell of losses back in March 2025 under the reign of Leicester alumni Marti Cifuentes.

Bang out of form and in the midst of an injury crisis, QPR have dropped down to 18th spot in the Championship standings ahead of this weekend's trip to the East Midlands, possessing a nine-point buffer over the relegation zone.

Winning just one of their last seven contests, there is considerable concern around Loftus Road that the R's could pulmet into bottom-three trouble before the end of the season, with head coach Stephen insisting that four or five more points should be enough for safety.

QPR have lost during three of their most recent quartet of visits to the King Power Stadium but were successful on their last Championship trip to the King Power in March 2024, when Ilias Chair and Sinclair Armstrong found the net in a 2-1 triumph.

Leicester City Championship form:

L D D L D W

Leicester City form (all competitions):

L D D L D W

Queens Park Rangers Championship form:

L W L L L L

Team News

Featuring briefly in Rowett's first match in charge, Leicester defender Victor Kristiansen is sidelined because of a knee injury.

Managing just eight appearances for the Foxes in 2025-26, Burnley loanee Aaron Ramsey is battling his latest fitness setback in the form of a hamstring problem.

Last playing for Leicester during the 2023-24 campaign, centre-back Harry Souttar is out due to an Achilles issue.

QPR's lack of creativity was painfully obvious during the first half at Birmingham and there appears to be no simple fix, with Rumarn Burrell (hamstring), Chair (hamstring) and Karamoko Dembele (knee) all unavailable.

Helping to sprinkle a bit of attacking quality into the R's play in the second period on Wednesday, Kwame Poku could be in line for his first Championship start since January 4.

Leicester City possible starting lineup:

Stolarczyk; Choudhury, Okoli, Nelson, Thomas; Skipp, James, Fatawu, Reid, Mavididi; Ayew

Queens Park Rangers possible starting lineup:

Walsh; Mbengue, Dunne, Clarke-Salter, Norrington-Davies; Vale, Edwards, Morgan, Poku; Kolli, Kone

We say: Leicester City 2-1 Queens Park Rangers

After a morale-boosting win over Bristol City on Tuesday, Leicester have a brilliant opportunity to record back-to-back Championship victories this weekend as they fight to survive.

QPR are on their knees at the moment and will struggle at the King Power, with a fifth straight defeat highly likely.

