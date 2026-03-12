Leeds United transfer news: Whites striker wanted by Yorkshire rivals during summer window?

By Carter White | 12 Mar 2026 13:58

Leeds United youngster Harry Gray has reportedly been earmarked as a potential summer transfer target by Sheffield United.

Daniel Farke's side are preparing for an off-season of change at the top end of the pitch, with former leading marksman Joel Piroe set to depart Elland Road.

Leeds are also planning for incomings, with the Yorkshire side considering a swoop for Championship star Femi Azeez.

The Whites supposedly face stiff competition in the hunt for the 24-year-old, though, with Crystal Palace named as the current front-runners.

Farke's troops picked up their first win of March last Sunday, beating second-tier outfit Norwich City in the FA Cup.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Sheffield United considering Gray move?

According to SportsBoom, Sheffield United are considering to add to their Leeds alumni this summer.

The report states that the Blades are mulling over a swoop for Elland Road youngster Gray ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

It is understood that Chris Wilder's troops would push for a loan signing of the 17-year-old rather than a permanent deal.

Leeds head coach Farke supposedly believes that Gray is not currently ready to regularly appear in the Premier League.

As a result, Gray could be in line to join former Elland Road favourites such as Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford at Bramall Lane.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Archie vs. Harry in Championship?

Striker Gray is the younger brother of Archie Gray, who is battling against relegation as part of a woeful Tottenham Hotspur squad in the Premier League.

There is a distinct possibility that the two siblings lock horns in the Championship next season, potentially if Sheffield United face Spurs.

Blades-linked Gray is currently on loan at Rotherham United in League One, scoring two goals across his opening11 appearances.