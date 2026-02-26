Preview: Leicester City vs Norwich City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 26 Feb 2026 13:57

Still searching for their first victory since the sacking of Marti Cifuentes, Leicester City host Norwich City at the King Power Stadium in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

The Foxes fought to a respectable point at promotion-chasing Middlesbrough on Tuesday night, before the Canaries picked up a routine success over whipping boys Sheffield Wednesday one day later.

Match preview

Since the arrival of Gary Rowett as head coach until the end of the season, Leicester City have managed consecutive draws on the road in the Championship, with Caleb Okoli's first strike of the league campaign forcing Middlesbrough to share the spoils at the Riverside Stadium on Tuesday.

Zooming out from this week's Teesside trip and assessing the Foxes' wider form, the East Midlands outfit are in the midst of a nine-game winless run (D3 L6) across all competitions - a wretched spell which is threatening their status as a second-tier club.

Despite remaining unbeaten following the appointment of firefighter Rowett, the 2015-16 Premier League champions are sitting in the relegation zone in the Championship table, a single point behind managerless West Bromwich Albion in the relative safety of 21st spot.

Hindering their mission to avoid back-to-back relegations, the Foxes have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their past nine fixtures, managing just the single shutout in any competition since the end of September, highlighting their significant defensive woes.

Regardless of their precarious second-tier placement with 12 contests left, Leicester undoubtedly possess attacking ability too strong for a Championship relegation battle, with Abdul Fatawu linked to top-flight clubs in recent times.

© Imago / Focus Images

After a Birmingham City-shaped blip last weekend in East Anglia, Norwich City returned to winning ways as anticipated on Wednesday night, when first-half strikes from Mathias Kvistgaarden and winter arrival Edmond-Paris Maghoma conquered lowly Sheffield Wednesday.

Losing just six of 21 competitive contests since the arrival of head coach Philippe Clement near the end of 2025, the Canaries are one of the in-form outfits in the division, winning eight of their last 10 matches across all competitions.

Faint hopes of mounting a late playoff charge were dampened by that Birmingham loss last weekend, with Norwich currently sitting 17th in the Championship table, 12 points behind sixth-placed Wrexham, meaning that the East Anglians would need to be all-but flawless to earn promotion from here.

Even during the ill-fated reign of Liam Manning, the Canaries were always a useful side on the road and that theme has continued with Belgian Clement at the helm, with Saturday's visitors winning four of their last five Championship outings.

Whilst the current overall form points towards a Norwich success this weekend, Leicester have dominated meetings between the clubs in recent years, with the relegation-threatened Foxes winning each of their past five battles against the East Anglians.

Leicester City Championship form: L L L L D D

Leicester City form (all competitions): L L L L D D

Norwich City Championship form: W L W W L W

Norwich City form (all competitions): L W W W L W

Team News

© Imago / Sportimage

Leading Leicester's goalscoring metrics with nine Championship goals this term, Jordan James is currently sidelined with a hamstring problem.

Barely seeing any second-tier game time over the past three years, defender Victor Kristiansen is nursing a knee injury.

A certain starter for the Foxes when available, Jannik Vestergaard has not featured since January 24 because of a knock.

Norwich's medical room is close to capacity at the moment, with Mohamed Toure the latest to join the injured ranks after picking up a leg problem just nine minutes into the victory on Wednesday.

The Canaries' options at the top end of the pitch are extremely limited, with top marksman Jovon Makama (muscle) also sidelined.

Leicester City possible starting lineup:

Begovic; Pereira, Okoli, Nelson, Thomas; Winks, Skipp, Fatawu, Mukasa, Mavididi; Ayew

Norwich City possible starting lineup:

Kovacevic; Stacey, McConville, Darling, Fisher; Wright, McLean, Gibbs, Maghoma, Ahmed; Kvistgaarden

We say: Leicester City 2-1 Norwich City

Improving steadily under the stewardship of Rowett, Leicester could finally end their worrying winless run on Saturday afternoon.

Norwich are in the midst of a full-blown injury crisis which could contribute to the extension of their losing run versus the Foxes to six matches.

