Wolfsburg Women vs Lyon Women - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 23 Mar 2026 00:19 , Last updated: 23 Mar 2026 00:19

Record European champions Lyon will travel to Germany for Tuesday's last-eight clash against two-time Women's Champions League winners Wolfsburg Women.

The first leg will take place at the Volkswagen Arena before the two sides recommence battle at the Groupama Stadium next week, knowing that only one team can go on to face Arsenal or Chelsea in the semi-finals.

Match preview

Wolfsburg had to go through a knockout phase playoff against Juventus after they underwhelmed in the league phase with nine points from six matches.

A ninth-place finish translated into an unseeded playoff spot, meaning Die Wölfinnen had to head for Italy for the second leg after battling from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw from the home encounter.

Stephan Lerch's charges ultimately rose to the occasion to claim a 2-0 victory in Turin, thanks to goals from Vivien Endemann and Cora Zicai.

The seven-time German champions are now looking forward to their 13th quarter-final appearance, but with Lyon in their way, they will have their work cut out to keep their dreams alive of lifting the Women's Champions League trophy for the first time since winning back-to-back titles in 2012-13 and 2013-14.

Wolfsburg beat Lyon 1-0 in the first of those two finals, although they have won just one of 10 competitive meetings since that success, including defeats in the 2016 and 2018 finals.

The hosts will at least carry momentum into the first leg after winning each of their last four matches in all competitions, with their most recent victory coming by a 1-0 scoreline in Saturday's Frauen-Bundesliga clash with Hoffenheim.

© Imago / Sportimage

While Wolfsburg are on course for a second-place finish in their domestic league, Lyon are sitting 16 points clear at the top of the Premiere Ligue after winning 17 and drawing just one of their 18 league games.

Despite their dominance, Lyon, who currently play under the OL Lyonnes name, will still need to negotiate a playoff phase at the end of the regular season if they are to win a fifth consecutive league title.

They will also be looking to add the UWCL and the Coupe de France Feminine to the French League Cup they won earlier this month with a 1-0 win over rivals Paris Saint-Germain.

Lyon's bid to win their ninth European trophy started with a strong performance in the league phase, finishing in second position and level on 16 points with first-placed Barcelona.

Five wins and a draw secured Lyon a joint-record 17th quarter-final appearance in the Women's Champions League, and they will be targeting a third successive semi-final appearance after beating Benfica and Bayern Munich in their previous two last-eight ties.

Jonatan Giraldez's side can certainly take confidence from the fact they have already beaten Wolfsburg in the 2025-26 UWCL, claiming a 3-1 victory in November's home meeting in the league phase following a Ada Hegerberg brace and a Wendie Renard penalty.

Wolfsburg Women Women's Champions League form:

Wolfsburg Women form (all competitions):

Lyon Women Women's Champions League form:

Lyon Women form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Fotostand

Wolfsburg are unable to call upon Sophie Kleinherne and Lena Lattwein, while there are doubts surrounding the availability of Camilla Kuver, Kessya Bussy and Joelle Wedemeyer.

Alex Popp, who will join Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season, will have to be assessed by the club’s medical staff after being forced off in the early stages of the win over Hoffenheim with a calf problem.

Justine Kielland is set to replace Popp in the lineup, while there could also be a starting spot for full-back Thea Bjelde.

Lyon remain without long-term absentee Liana Joseph, who is continuing to work on her recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Vicki Becho could drop down to the bench, with Tabitha Chawinga pushing to start in the forward line on Tuesday.

Lindsey Heaps is set to come into the midfield after being rested for Saturday’s away league win over Fleury 91.

Wolfsburg Women possible starting lineup:

Johannes; Bjelde, Dijkstra, Bergsvand, Linder; Huth, Minge, Peddemors, Kielland, Endemann; Beerensteyn

Lyon Women possible starting lineup:

Endler; Lawrence, Renard, Engen, Bacha; Heaps, Egurrola, Dumornay; Diani, Chawinga, Hegerberg

We say: Wolfsburg Women 1-3 Lyon Women

On paper, Lyon have a stronger squad than the hosts and possesses an array of attacking options that will cause the Wolfsburg backline a number of issues over the first leg.

The French giants have already demonstrated their class against Wolfsburg this season, and we think they will live up to the favourites tag by claiming a relatively comfortable victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.