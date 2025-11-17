Sports Mole previews Wednesday's Women's Champions League clash between Wolfsburg Women and Manchester United Women, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Manchester United Women will look to maintain their 100% record in the Women’s Champions League when they travel to Germany for Wednesday’s meeting with Wolfsburg Women

The Red Devils head into matchday four in third place in the league phase, while the hosts are three points adrift in sixth position.

Match preview

Two-time UWCL winners Wolfsburg are sitting just a point adrift of the four automatic quarter-final spots after winning two of their opening three league phase matches.

The German side flew out of the blocks with a commanding 4-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain, before edging out Valerenga via a 2-1 scoreline on matchday two.

Unfortunately for Wolfsburg, their 100% start was ended in last week's 3-1 away defeat to record European champions Lyon.

That result followed a 3-2 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Frauen-Bundesliga, so Stephan Lerch's side would have been delighted to return to winning ways in Saturday's meeting with Freiburg in the DFB-Pokal Frauen.

Lineth Beerensteyn and Cora Zicai found the net on either side of a Nia Szenk own goal to seal Wolfsburg's place in the last 16 with a 3-1 home victory.

They will fancy their chances of another positive result on Wednesday, having avoided defeat in all of their previous seven UWCL home games against English opposition.

Man United are one of three teams that boast a perfect record at the halfway stage of the UWCL league phase, along with Barcelona and Lyon.

They started their first experience of a European main draw with 1-0 wins over Valerenga and Atletico Madrid, before they claimed a 2-1 victory in last week’s clash against PSG at Old Trafford.

As a result, Marc Skinner’s side currently occupy a top-four position, which will secure an automatic place in the quarter-final if they can hold off the chasing pack behind them in the league phase.

Unfortunately for Man United, their European exploits have seemingly had a negative impact on their domestic schedule, having lost their last two Women’s Super League games against Aston Villa and Manchester City.

They would have been particularly disappointed to concede three goals without reply in Saturday’s Manchester derby, leaving them in third place and seven points adrift of the summit.

Wednesday’s visitors can at least take some comfort from the fact that they enjoyed a run of six consecutive away wins prior to the heavy defeat at the Etihad Stadium.

Wolfsburg Women Women's Champions League form:

W W L

Wolfsburg Women form (all competitions):

W W W L L W

Manchester United Women Women's Champions League form:

W W W

Manchester United Women form (all competitions):

W W W L W L

Team News

Wolfsburg midfielder Smilla Vallotto missed the cup win over Freiburg through illness, although she will be aiming to recover in time for Wednesday’s fixture.

Sophia Kleinherne and Vivien Endemann could feature in the matchday squad after being passed fit by Wolfsburg’s medical staff.

After making changes at the weekend, Lerch could recall Sarai Linder, Janou Levels, Janina Minge and Zicai.

Meanwhile, Man United remain without Millie Turner and Celin Bizet, while Simi Awujo is a doubt following a head clash with Man City’s Jade Rose in Saturday’s win.

Safia Middleton-Patel will continue in goal after Phallon Tullis-Joyce sustained a fractured eye socket in the defeat to Aston Villa earlier this month.

Fridolina Rolfo and Melvine Malard are pushing for recalls after dropping down to the bench for the Manchester derby.

Wolfsburg Women possible starting lineup:

Johannes; Linder, Dijkstra, Kuver, Levels; Kielland, Minge; Huth, Popp, Zicai; Bereensteyn

Manchester United Women possible starting lineup:

Middleton-Patel; Riviere, Le Tissier, Janssen, Sandberg; Miyazawa, Zigiotti Olme, Toone; Park, Rolfo, Malard

We say: Wolfsburg Women 1-1 Manchester United Women

Man United may have experienced disappointment in their last two WSL outings, but they have been impressive across the first three matchdays of the UWCL league phase, and while we think their 100% record may come to an end, we believe they will do enough to take a point from a difficult away game.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



