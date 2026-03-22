Preview: Arsenal Women vs Chelsea Women - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 22 Mar 2026 23:47 , Last updated: 22 Mar 2026 23:53

Chelsea Women will make the short trip to the Emirates Stadium for Tuesday's all-English Women's Champions League quarter-final clash against Arsenal Women.

Arsenal will be looking to make full use of home advantage in the first leg, before heading to Stamford Bridge for next week's reverse fixture, with the winner going on to face Lyon or Wolfsburg in the semi-finals.

Match preview

Reigning European champions Arsenal had to negotiate a knockout phase playoff tie after missing out on a top-four finish in the inaugural league phase.

The Gunners finished in fifth spot and just a point adrift of fifth-placed Bayern Munich after winning four and losing two of their six league phase matches.

Renee Slegers's side made light work of their playoff clash against Leuven, easing to a 4-0 victory in Belgium before claiming a 3-1 win in the return fixture, setting up the first-ever UWCL tie against two teams from the same city.

Arsenal will head into Tuesday's fixture in a positive mood after they boosted their hopes of a top-three finish in the Women's Super League with a commanding 5-0 victory over West Ham United on Saturday.

A Chloe Kelly brace and goals from Stina Blackstenius, Alessia Russo and Beth Mead fired the fourth-placed side to a ninth consecutive victory in all competitions, leaving them just two points adrift of third-placed Chelsea with the advantage of two games in hand.

The Gunners are now fully focusing on Tuesday's UWCL quarter-final first leg, where they will attempt to beat Chelsea for the second time in 2026 after running out 2-0 winners in January's Women's Super League clash at Stamford Bridge.

© Imago / Focus Images

Chelsea avoided the knockout-round playoffs after securing an automatic quarter-final spot with a top-four finish in the league phase.

Sonia Bompastor's side ended the league phase in third place and as one of three teams with unbeaten records following a return of four wins and two draws from their six matches.

Chelsea head into the knockout rounds with hopes of going all the way to Oslo to lift their first UWCL trophy and add to the League Cup they have already claimed this season.

The league title is one trophy that Chelsea will miss out on, with the Blues battling for a top-three finish rather than a seventh consecutive WSL crown.

The Blues were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw in Saturday's away meeting with London City Lionesses, dropping them to third and leaving them a point behind Man United and two points above Arsenal.

Chelsea have now failed to win two of their last three road trips, although they have lost just one of their 14 competitive away game this season, which should boost their hopes of avoiding defeat in the away leg.

They have also avoided defeat on their last two visits to the Emirates Stadium, clinching a 2-1 win in October 2024 and playing out a 1-1 draw in November 2025.

Arsenal Women Women's Champions League form:

L W W W W W

Arsenal Women form (all competitions):

W W W W W W

Chelsea Women Women's Champions League form:

D W W D W W

Chelsea Women form (all competitions):

W W W W W D

Team News

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Arsenal will be without long-term absentees Manuela Zinsberger and Katie Reid, while Leah Williamson is a doubt after missing the West Ham clash with a hamstring problem.

Midfielder Frida Maanum could return to the matchday squad after sitting out Saturday’s win due to illness.

There is uncertainty about whether the Australian trio of Steph Catley, Kyra Cooney-Cross and Caitlin Foord will be available for the first leg due to the quick turnaround from Saturday’s Asia final in Sydney.

As for the visitors, they are unable to call upon Nathalie Bjorn, Niamh Charles, Catarina Macario and Mayra Ramirez due to injury.

Mille Bright is at risk of missing a sixth consecutive game with an ankle issue, while Aggie Beever-Jones will have to be assessed after being forced off against London City.

Meanwhile, time will tell whether defender Ellie Carpenter and forward Sam Kerr will feature in the matchday squad after representing Australia in the Asia Cup.

Arsenal Women possible starting lineup:

Borbe; Holmberg, Wubben-Moy, Codina, McCabe; Little, Caldentey; Smith, Russo, Kelly; Blackstenius

Chelsea Women possible starting lineup:

Hampton; Bronze, Buchanan, Girma, Baltimore; Walsh, Cuthbert; Rytting Kaneryd, Kaptein, James; Thompson

We say: Arsenal Women 2-1 Chelsea Women

Tuesday's contest will be a tense affair with neither side wanting to give an inch in a European knockout game, especially with the second leg to come next week.

That said, Arsenal will want to make full use of home advantage, and we think the hosts will rise to the occasion to claim a narrow victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.