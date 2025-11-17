Sports Mole previews Wednesday's Women's Champions League clash between Arsenal Women and Real Madrid Femenino, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Arsenal Women will be looking to end a three-game winless run when they welcome Real Madrid Femenino to Meadow Park for Wednesday's Women's Champions League contest.

As for Las Blancas, they will be desperate to bounce back from Saturday's heavy defeat to Barcelona in El Clasico.

Match preview

Arsenal have struggled for consistency in their 12 competitive matches this season, having recorded five wins, four draws and three defeats.

In fact, the Gunners have gone three games without a win since cruising to a 4-1 victory over Leicester City in the Women's Super League at the start of the month.

They played out draws against Chelsea and north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, either side of a disappointing 3-2 defeat against Bayern Munich on matchday three of the UWCL.

Renee Slegers's side gave up a two-goal lead in last week's trip to Germany, with the result representing their second European defeat after losing 2-1 to Lyon in their first outing of the league phase.

They did at least beat Benfica 2-0 on matchday two, but the reigning European champions will be concerned that they are in 11th place and just a point ahead of the teams outside the top 12.

With the Gunners looking to return to winning ways, they can take confidence from the fact that they have already beaten Real Madrid on home soil this year, claiming a 3-0 victory to overturn a two-goal first-leg deficit in March's UWCL quarter-final clash.

In contrast, fifth-placed Real Madrid are comfortably inside the top 12 of the league phase and are even eyeing a top-four spot, which would guarantee automatic qualification for the quarter-final stage.

Las Blancas started the main draw with a thumping 6-2 victory over Roma, before they edged out Paris Saint-Germain via a 2-1 scoreline in France.

Pau Quesada's side looked set to fall to their first European defeat in last week's home clash with Paris FC, before Caroline Weir rescued her side with a 98th-minute equaliser to salvage a 1-1 draw at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

Unfortunately for Real Madrid, Caroline Weir saw her penalty saved in Saturday's Clasico against Barcelona, missing the chance to cut the deficit to one goal at Montjuic.

The Blaugrana went on to score two late goals to wrap up a 4-0 victory, causing Real Madrid to drop out of the top three and down to fourth position in the Liga F table.

Las Blancas face another tough test in Wednesday's UWCL fixture, although they should take encouragement from the fact that they have won four of their last six away matches, including two European victories against Eintracht Frankfurt in qualifying and PSG.

Arsenal Women Women's Champions League form:

L W L

Arsenal Women form (all competitions):

W W W D L D

Real Madrid Femenino Women's Champions League form:

W W D

Real Madrid Femenino form (all competitions):

W W W W D L

Team News

The hosts remain without the injured quartet of Manuela Zinsberger, Katie Reid, Leah Williamson and club captain Kim Little.

Midfielder Victoria Pelova will be hoping to earn a recall after dropping to the bench for the draw with Tottenham.

Taylor Hinds and Olivia Smith are also pushing for starting berths after featuring as half-time substitutes in the north London derby.

As for the visitors, they will travel to London without the services of Merle Frohms, Antonia, Sandie Toletti and Signe Bruun.

Former Everton defender Sara Holmgaard could return to the side to take Yasmim's place at left-back for the midweek fixture.

There could also be a recall for striker Alba Redondo, who will be looking to add to the three goals she has already scored in the league phase.

Arsenal Women possible starting lineup:

Van Domselaar; Fox, Wubben-Moy, Catley, Hinds; Pelova, Cooney-Cross, Caldentey; Smith, Foord, Russo

Real Madrid Femenino possible starting lineup:

Misa; Navarro, Mendez, Lakrar, Holmgaard; Angeldal, Dabritz; Feller, Weir, Caicedo; Redondo

We say: Arsenal Women 2-2 Real Madrid Femenino

Arsenal may be lacking belief after struggling to find consistency this season, and taking that into account, we think they will have to settle for a point when they face a Real Madrid side that have avoided defeat in all of their league phase matches.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



