Arsenal Women will continue the defence of their Women's Champions League crown when they take on Bayern Munich Women at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

The two sides will both be looking to claim back-to-back European victories after picking up maximum points on matchday two of the league phase.

Match preview

Bayern will be dreaming of becoming the first German team to win the UWCL since 1. FFC Frankfurt (known now as Eintracht Frankfurt) achieved European glory in the 2014-15 campaign.

While that may be the ultimate goal, Bayern's current focus will be on earning a top-four finish to automatically qualify for the quarter-final stage.

As it stands, the Bavarians are sitting in a knockout phase playoff position after experiencing mixed results across the opening two league phase games.

Bayern started the main draw with a heavy 7-1 defeat to three-time European champions Barcelona, before they got on the board with a 2-1 home victory over Juventus.

That victory has helped form a six-game winning run in all competitions, including a resounding 4-0 success in Friday's meeting with Union Berlin to go six points clear at the top of the Frauen-Bundesliga.

Bayern may fancy their chances of picking up another win in Wednesday's European fixture, having won both of their previous UWCL home games against Arsenal - a 1-0 victory in March 2023 and an emphatic 5-2 win in last season's group stage.

Arsenal are competing in the UWCL as the defending champions after beating Barcelona in May's final to clinch European silverware for the first time since 2006-07.

Renee Sleger's sidemade a disappointing start to their bid to become back-to-back winners, falling to a 2-1 home defeat against record European champions Lyon on matchday one.

They put that result behind them to record a 2-0 win over Benfica in Portugal, with Beth Mead and Alessia Russo grabbing a goal apiece to move Arsenal up to ninth spot.

Arsenal followed that result with an emphatic 4-1 win over Leicester City in the Women's Super League, before they rescued a point in Sunday's meeting with Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium.

Russo struck late to cancel out Alyssa Thompson, although Arsenal were left frustrated after Stina Blackstenius had an equaliser wrongly ruled out for handball, before Frida Maanum saw a potential winner chalked off following an inconclusive offside call.

The Gunners will be desperate to return to winning ways on Wednesday, but that will be easier said than done for a team that has won just one of their 10 away games against German opposition.

Team News

Bayern are unable to call upon long-term absentees Sarah Zadrazil and Lena Oberdorf, who are both sidelined with anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries.

The hosts are also likely to be without Ena Mahmutovic, Tuva Hansen, Vanessa Giles and Carolin Simon through injury.

Lea Schuller is also a fitness doubt after being left out of the squad for Friday's win over Union in the Frauen-Bundesliga.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have announced that Katie Reid will miss the rest of the season after sustaining an ACL injury in training.

Leah Williamson remains unavailable for selection, although the centre-back recently returned to training on the grass in a key stage of her recovery from a knee problem.

Experienced midfielder Kim Little missed Saturday's draw with Chelsea with a knock, making her an obvious doubt for Wednesday's away trip.

Bayern Munich Women possible starting lineup:

Grohs; Gwinn, Ballisager, Viggosdottir, Kett; Tanikawa, Stanway; Dallmann, Harder, Buhl; Damjanovic

Arsenal Women possible starting lineup:

Van Domselaar; Fox, Wubben-Moy, Catley, McCabe; Maanum, Cooney-Cross, Caldentey; Smith, Foord, Russo

We say: Bayern Munich Women 2-2 Arsenal Women

Arsenal have tended to find wins hard to come by in their recent visits to Germany, but while we think a victory will be out of reach, we believe the reigning European champions will do enough to take a point from their trip to the Allianz Arena.

