Preview: Jordan vs Nigeria - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 29 Mar 2026 10:43

Fresh off an opening win, Nigeria will look to take control of the four-nation invitational tournament when they face Jordan on Tuesday evening at Mardan Stadyumu.

While the Super Eagles aim to seize full control of the competition, Jordan continue their steady preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Match preview

Jordan continue their steady build-up towards their maiden FIFA World Cup appearance, with Jamal Sellami’s side showing clear signs of progress in recent months.

The Chivalrous Ones have developed a disciplined and organised style of play, relying on defensive structure and quick transitions to trouble opponents.

Their most recent outing saw them play out a dramatic 2-2 draw against Costa Rica, a result that will have left mixed feelings within the squad.

Jordan appeared to be cruising to victory after establishing a 2-0 lead, but a late collapse saw Costa Rica claw their way back.

The Central Americans pulled one back in the 84th minute following a saved penalty that was converted on the rebound, before equalising deep into stoppage time with a powerful header from a corner.

Despite that setback, Jordan have been in solid form overall, losing just one of their last five matches, while also scoring in each of their last seven games.

Their run to the FIFA Arab Cup final also underlined their potential, having defeated the likes of the UAE, Kuwait, Egypt, Iraq and Saudi Arabia before falling to Morocco in the final, a narrow 3-2 defeat.

Jordan have faced Nigeria twice previously in friendly matches, with both sides claiming one victory apiece, including a 1-0 win for the Chivalrous Ones in their most recent meeting in 2013.

© Iconsport / Xinhua

Nigeria, meanwhile, come into this contest full of confidence after securing a 2-1 victory over Iran in their opening match of the tournament.

Goals from Moses Simon and Akor Adams gave the Super Eagles control, although Mehdi Taremi’s strike in the second half ensured a nervy finish.

That result, combined with Jordan’s draw against Costa Rica, leaves Nigeria in a strong position heading into the final round of fixtures.

The equation is straightforward for the Super Eagles, a victory on Tuesday will guarantee them the tournament title, while a draw could also be enough depending on the outcome of the other match.

Eric Chelle's side have enjoyed an impressive run of form, going unbeaten in their last 19 official matches while scoring 37 goals and conceding just 14.

That run includes a strong Africa Cup of Nations campaign, during which they displayed attacking efficiency and defensive stability en route to a podium finish.

Ranked 26th in the world, the Super Eagles will be favourites against a Jordan side ranked 64th, but they will be wary of the threat posed by a disciplined opponent.

For the Super Eagles, these friendlies serve as an opportunity to maintain momentum while integrating new faces into the squad.

Jordan International Friendlies form:

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Jordan form (all competitions):

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Nigeria International Friendlies form:

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Nigeria form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Jordan could line up with a back three of Yazan Al-Arab, Abdallah Nasib and Abu Dahab, providing defensive solidity.

Mousa Al-Tamari remains the key attacking threat for the Chivalrous Ones and is expected to start after featuring against Costa Rica.

Baha’ Faisal, who scored from the penalty spot in the previous match, should lead the line once again.

There could be changes in goal, with Abdallah Al-Fakhouri pushing to start after replacing Yazeed Abulaila at half-time in the last game.

Nigeria are expected to rotate their squad, with Eric Chelle likely to make changes following their win over Iran.

Players such as Paul Onuachu, Chidera Ejuke, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Raphael Onyedika are all in contention for minutes.

Yira Sor and Philip Otele are still awaiting their senior debuts and could feature from the bench.

Emmanuel Fernandez and Chibuike Nwaiwu, who both made their debuts in the last match, are also pushing for starting roles.

Maduka Okoye is expected to continue in goal, while Akor Adams could retain his place in attack after finding the net previously.

Jordan possible starting lineup:

Abulaila; Nasib, Al-Arab, Abu Dahab; Assaf, Al-Rawabdeh, Abu Taha, Hasheesh; Al-Tamari, Faisal, Al-Fakhouri

Nigeria possible starting lineup:

Okoye; Osayi-Samuel, Nwaiwu, Fernandez, Sanusi; Onyedika, Iwobi; Chukwueze, Onyeka, Lookman; Akor

We say: Jordan 0-2 Nigeria

The Super Eagles are expected to control the game and do enough to secure victory and wrap up the tournament.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.