Egypt vs. Nigeria: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Africa Cup of Nations third-place playoff

By Matt Law | 15 Jan 2026 13:30 , Last updated: 15 Jan 2026 13:31

Egypt and Nigeria will lock horns in the Africa Cup of Nations third-place playoff fixture on Saturday afternoon.

Nigeria lost on penalties to the hosts Morocco in the semi-finals of the tournament, while Egypt were beaten 1-0 by Senegal in the other last-four clash.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Egypt vs. Nigeria kick off?

The AFCON contest will kick off at 4pm UK time on Saturday afternoon.

Where is Egypt vs. Nigeria being played?

The match will take place at Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca, Morocco.

The stadium, which has a seating capacity of 45,000, is the oldest football ground in Morocco and is the home of the Morocco national football team.

How to watch Egypt vs. Nigeria in the UK

TV channels

Supporters in the UK will be able to watch the action unfold live on 4seven and E4.

Online streaming

Online streaming for the contest is available through Channel 4's app and on-demand service All 4.

Highlights

Highlights of the game will be uploaded to the Channel 4 Sports YouTube channel after the final whistle. Meanwhile, Channel 4 and AFCON's social accounts should also provide highlights of the third-place playoff.

Egypt vs. Nigeria: What's at stake for both sides?

This is not the match that either country wanted to be involved in this weekend.

However, Egypt struggled in their semi-final with Senegal, which was decided by a late Sadio Mane goal, before Nigeria went all the way to penalties with the hosts Morocco, losing 4-2 on spot kicks.

The chance to finish third is still on offer, and it would be the fourth time that Egypt have finished third in the tournament, previously claiming that position in 1963, 1970 and 1974.

As for three-time winners Nigeria, it would be the ninth time that the national side have been third in AFCON, most recently in 2019.

These two teams last locked horns in the group stage of the Africa Cup of Nations in January 2022, and it was Nigeria that recorded a 1-0 win.