How to watch AFCON in the UK: Dates, time, live stream and TV channels

By Lewis Nolan | 20 Dec 2025 01:05

The Africa Cup of Nations will soon begin, with fans of the 24 competing nations hoping their team can go all the way and come out on top in the 35th edition of the tournament.

Hosted in Morocco, the home nation will kick the competition off on Sunday when they face Comoros, the first of 52 matches.

A number of recognisable stars will be playing for their respective countries, including Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah for Egypt, and Manchester United forward Bryan Mbeumo for Cameroon.

Current champions Ivory Coast will be looking to win their fourth AFCON tournament, though seven different nations have won the competition in the last eight editions, and the upcoming iteration is sure to be fiercely contested.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch the Africa Cup of Nations.

When does the Africa Cup of Nations start and end?

The Africa Cup of Nations starts on December 21, with competition hosts Morocco set to face Comoros at Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah at 7pm UK time.

The tournament will conclude on January 18, 2026, and matches will be played across nine stadiums.

How to watch AFCON in the UK

TV channels

Supporters in the UK can catch the action live on Channel 4, E4 and 4seven, with four matches to be played everyday after Morocco kick the tournament off until December 31, though no fixtures will be played on Christmas day.

Group games will be played at 12:30pm, 3:00pm, 5:40pm and 8:00pm, but the final round of group games will kick off at either 4:00pm or 7:00pm.

Streaming

Matches can be streamed on Channel 4 Streaming, as well as on Channel 4 Sport YouTube.

Highlights

Key events will be posted on Channel 4 Sport YouTube channel, and highlights will also be available on C4Sport on X (formerly known as Twitter).

How to watch group stage games live?

Morocco vs. Comoros December 21, 7pm (E4 / Channel 4 Streaming) Mali vs. Zambia December 22, 2:00pm (4seven / Channel 4 Streaming) South Africa vs. Angola December 22, 5:00pm (4seven / Channel 4 Streaming) Egypt vs. Zimbabwe December 22, 8:00pm (4seven / Channel 4 Streaming) DR Congo vs. Benin December 23, 12:30pm (4seven / Channel 4 Streaming) Senegal vs. Botswana December 23, 3:00pm (4seven / Channel 4 Streaming) Nigeria vs. Tanzania December 23, 5:30pm (4seven / Channel 4 Streaming) Tunisia vs. Uganda December 23, 8:00pm (4seven / Channel 4 Streaming) Burkina Faso vs. Equatorial Guinea December 24, 12:30pm (4seven / Channel 4 Streaming) Algeria vs. Sudan December 24, 3:00pm (4seven / Channel 4 Streaming) Ivory Coast vs.

Mozambique December 24, 5:30pm (4seven / Channel 4 Streaming) Cameroon vs. Gabon December 24, 8:00pm (4seven / Channel 4 Streaming) Angola vs. Zimbabwe December 26, 12:30pm (4seven / Channel 4 Streaming) Egypt vs. South Africa December 26, 3:00pm (Channel 4 / Streaming) Zambia vs. Comoros December 26, 5:30pm (4seven / Channel 4 Streaming) Morocco vs. Mali December 26, 8:00pm (4seven / Channel 4 Streaming) Benin vs. Botswana December 27, 12:30pm (4seven / Channel 4 Streaming) Senegal vs. DR Congo December 27, 3:00pm (4seven / Channel 4 Streaming) Uganda vs. Tanzania December 27, 5:30pm (4seven / Channel 4 Streaming) Nigeria vs. Tunisia December 27, 8:00pm (4seven / Channel 4 Streaming) Gabon vs. Mozambique December 28, 12:30pm (4seven / Channel 4 Streaming) Equatorial Guinea vs. Sudan December 28, 3:00pm (4seven / Channel 4 Streaming) Algeria vs. Burkina Faso December 28, 5:30pm (4seven / Channel 4 Streaming) Ivory Coast vs. Cameroon December 28, 8:00pm (4seven / Channel 4 Streaming) Angola vs. Egypt December 29, 4:00pm (4seven / Channel 4 Streaming) Zimbabwe vs. South Africa December 29, 4:00pm (Channel 4 Sport YouTube) Zambia vs. Morocco December 29, 7:00pm (4seven / Channel 4 Streaming) Comoros vs. Mali December 29, 7:00pm (Channel 4 Sport YouTube) Uganda vs. Nigeria December 30, 4:00pm (4seven / Channel 4 Streaming) Tanzania vs. Tunisia December 30, 4:00pm (Channel 4 Sport YouTube) Botswana vs. DR Congo December 30, 7:00pm (Channel 4 Sport YouTube) Benin vs. Senegal December 30, 7:00pm (4seven / Channel 4 Streaming) Equatorial Guinea vs.

Algeria December 31, 4:00pm (4seven / Channel 4 Streaming) Sudan vs. Burkina Faso December 31, 4:00pm (Channel 4 Sport YouTube) Gabon vs. Ivory Coast December 31, 7:00pm (4seven / Channel 4 Streaming) Mozambique vs. Cameroon December 31, 7:00pm (Channel 4 Sport YouTube)

Who will win the Africa Cup of Nations?

Hosts Morocco will be expected to progress far in the competition due to their home support, and they have also won 16 of their last 17 games when including penalty shootouts.

Salah may not have another opportunity to win AFCON with Egypt while still at the peak of his powers, and he will be keen to impress after having guided the nation to World Cup 2026.

Kalidou Koulibaly and Sadio Mane have long led the way for Senegal, and the Lions of Teranga could go deep in the tournament.

Other nations such as Algeria, who won AFCON as recently as 2019, will no doubt be among the favourites to lift the trophy in January.

Reigning champions Ivory Coast will have their say this winter, though it would not be surprising if a new frontrunner emerged as the Africa Cup of Nations progresses.