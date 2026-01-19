Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz publicly apologises for failed panenka that cost Morocco AFCON title

By Darren Plant | 19 Jan 2026 15:48

Brahim Diaz has issued a public apology after his failed panenka cost Morocco the Africa Cup of Nations final against Senegal.

In one of the most controversial endings to a major final in the sport's history, Senegal saw a likely winner disallowed for a debatable foul before they conceded a last-gasp penalty just minutes before the full-time whistle.

Senegal left the pitch in protest in a move that has been widely condemned. Upon their return after a lengthy delay, Diaz was left with the chance to earn Morocco their first AFCON crown since 1976.

The Real Madrid midfielder inexplicitly attempted a panenka down the middle of Edouard Mendy's goal, only for the Senegal goalkeeper to stay put and catch the desperately-weak effort.

Pape Gueye's goal during extra time ultimately decided the contest, but Diaz's missed penalty will live long in the memory of Morocco fans.

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

"It will be hard for me to recover"

On Monday, the 26-year-old - who scored five times during the tournament - made the move to apologise to the nation's supporters.

Diaz said: "My soul hurts. I dreamed of this title thanks to all the love you all gave me, every message, every show of support that made me feel I wasn’t alone.

"I fought with everything I had, with my heart above all else. Yesterday I failed and I take full responsibility. I apologize from the bottom of my heart.

"It will be hard for me to recover, because this wound doesn’t heal easily… but I will try. Not for myself, but for everyone who believed in me and for everyone who suffered with me.

"I will keep going forward until one day I can give you all this love back and become a source of pride for my Moroccan people."

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Does Diaz have a future with Morocco?

With 13 goals from 22 appearances for Morocco, the Spanish-born playmaker is clearly one of the team's best players.

However, it is no exaggeration to say that the decision to try the most audacious of spot kicks in that moment will haunt him throughout his career.

While Diaz was disconsolate, head coach Walid Regragui's visible anger at the time was shared by the host country.

Regragui has since defended Diaz, but it remains to be seen whether his relationship with the fans is salvageable.

Morocco have qualified for the 2026 World Cup, where they will play Brazil, Scotland and Haiti in the group stages.