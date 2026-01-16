Morocco lineup vs. Senegal: Predicted XI for AFCON 2025 final including Achraf Hakimi certainty, Ayoub El Kaabi decision

By Seye Omidiora | 16 Jan 2026 22:13

Walid Regragui faces a selection dilemma regarding whether to stick with Ayoub El Kaabi or recall Youssef En-Nesyri for Morocco's highly anticipated Africa Cup of Nations final against Senegal on Sunday.

Despite failing to find the net since the group stage against Zambia, El Kaabi is expected to keep his place leading the attack over En-Nesyri, who notably scored the winning penalty in the semi-final triumph over Nigeria.

The host nation will once again be without the services of Azzedine Ounahi due to a calf injury, while experienced defender Romain Saiss remains sidelined with a muscle issue.

Consequently, Regragui is set to persist with the defensive pairing of Nayef Aguerd and Adam Masina in front of penalty-saving hero Bono as the Atlas Lions aim for their second continental crown.

In the final third, Atlas Lions star Brahim Diaz remains the primary attacking threat despite his goalscoring streak ending in the semis, and he will look to combine with the ever-influential Achraf Hakimi on the right.

Although Hakimi’s only goal contribution so far came against Tanzania, his impact on Morocco’s offensive dynamic remains a cornerstone of the team’s tactical setup.

With Bilal El Khannouss and Ismael Saibari providing creative spark alongside Neil El Aynaoui, the hosts boast a formidable midfield capable of dictating play in the Rabat decider.

A starting berth for Abde Ezzalzouli on the flank should complete the offensive unit as Morocco seek to end their 50-year wait for AFCON glory on home soil.

Morocco possible starting lineup:

Bono; Hakimi, Aguerd, Masina, Mazraoui; El Aynaoui; Diaz, El Khannouss, Saibari, Ezzalzouli; El Kaabi

